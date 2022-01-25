Erin King's Socialite Agency is Now Strikepoint Media

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strikepoint Media, LLC .— an industry leader in digital marketing, media buying, lead generation, and funnel building—is excited to integrate Socialite Agency's services and clientele under the Strikepoint Media brand, with the goal of helping business owners and entrepreneurs enhance their online presence, digital persuasion techniques, and scale their digital marketing campaigns.

"We are so thrilled to launch this initiative with Erin. She brings so much digital marketing experience to the table, and she'll help us reach an entirely new scope of businesses and entrepreneurs to enhance their digital presence, positioning, and branding right away," said Jeremy Blossom, CEO and Co-Founder of Strikepoint Media.

Strikepoint Media's world-class digital media, marketing, and creative design services will be available to Socialites' existing clientele, while Socialite CEO/Founder Erin King will serve as a senior advisor to help attract new businesses and entrepreneurs who are in need of assistance with their digital marketing.

"Strikepoint is absolutely the ideal partner to power the next iteration of Socialite Agency. Their incredible talent, vision, and values are in total alignment with how we've grown our clients' businesses over the last decade and we're elated to accelerate our success trajectory together," said Erin King.

About Strikepoint Media

Strikepoint Media was founded in 2013 and has quickly grown into a leader in the digital marketing industry, with more than $1 Billion in revenue generated for their clients. With clients all over the globe, they specialize in media buying, lead generation, funnel building, branding, website design and development. They were recently featured on INC 5000's List of Fastest Growing Companies in the United States in 2020.

About Erin King

Erin is a digital persuasion expert and the CEO/Founder of the Socialite Agency, an award-winning social media firm whose clients include: ABC/Disney, The Academy Awards, The United States Navy, VISA, Siemens, Hitachi, MERCK, Johnson & Johnson, Mutual of Omaha, Abbott Laboratories, Seagen Biotech, Camp One Ventures and dozens more. She is the Amazon #1 bestselling author of "Digital Persuasion: Sell Smarter in the Modern Marketplace" and delivers over 50 keynote speeches a year internationally, inspiring her audiences to optimize their digital communication strategies to sell smarter, attract attention and increase their influence. Prior to launching Socialite in 2011, Erin also founded PMS.com, a subscription service featured in Forbes, and Jump Digital Media, a website architectural firm. Her second book, "You're Kind of a Big Deal: Level Up By Unlocking Your Audacity" has been published in over 15 countries and languages by McGraw-Hill Professional. Learn more at www.erinking.com.

