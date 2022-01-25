EMIRATES APPOINTS DISCOVER THE WORLD AS ITS GENERAL SALES AGENT IN MEXICO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emirates has appointed Discover the World as its General Sales Agent (GSA) for its passenger business in Mexico. This decision helps Emirates strengthen its presence and outreach to potential customers in the Mexican market in light of increasing demand and frequency of flights between Dubai, Barcelona and Mexico City.

Discover the World began representing Emirates in commercial and sales activities for its passenger business in the Mexican market on Nov. 1, 2021, with a sales presence in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara. The representation includes general sales visits to travel agencies, providing sales support to agencies in Mexico, representing Emirates at events and trade shows, among other responsibilities. Octavio Hernández and Alberto Hernández head Discover the World's office in Mexico.

Emirates in Mexico

Since its arrival in Mexico in 2019, Emirates has remained committed to travelers by promoting tourism and trade to and from Mexico. Currently, the MEX-BCN-DXB route with five weekly frequencies, is operated with a two-class Boeing 777-200LR that offers 38 business class seats in a configuration 2-2-2 and 264 economy class seats.

Customers will be able to enjoy the world-class service and products Emirates has to offer on board, including ice, Emirates' inflight entertainment system with 4,500 channels, newscasts and live sports including content in Spanish. Guests in all classes can also enjoy delicious multi-course meals prepared by award-winning chefs on their flight.

In addition, the airline maintains special initiatives and promotions for travelers positioning itself as a leader in the sector : Expo Pass : Emirate s' customers visiting and traveling through Dubai at any time during Expo 2020 will be eligible to receive a pass for each airline ticket booked with the airline.

Earn one mile for every minute in Dubai : Emirate s' customers can earn 1 Skywards mile for every minute they spend in Dubai between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 . Existing Emirates Skywards members and new who join the program before March 31, 2022 , can take advantage of the offer on Emirates.com and will earn up to 5,000 miles. Offer is applicable to all Emirates airline tickets purchased between August 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 , for travel during Expo 2020 Dubai. Emirates marketed flights operated by flydubai with an Emirates flight number (EK) are also included in the offer.

About Emirates

The Emirates story started in 1985 when it launched operations with just two aircraft. Today, it flies the world's biggest fleets of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s, offering customers the comforts of the latest and most efficient wide-body aircraft in the skies. Emirates inspires travelers around the world with its growing network of worldwide destinations, industry leading inflight entertainment, regionally inspired cuisine, and world-class service.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

