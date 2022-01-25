DUNCAN HINES PARTNERS WITH GLOBAL SUPERSTAR DOLLY PARTON TO BRING NEW SOUTHERN-STYLE DESSERTS TO THE TABLE

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duncan Hines, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), is launching a new line of Southern-inspired desserts with beloved GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, noted philanthropist and international icon, Dolly Parton. This new line includes cake mixes and frostings inspired by some of Dolly's favorite family recipes like Coconut Cake and Banana Puddin' Cake.

Duncan Hines partners with global superstar Dolly Parton on a new line of Southern-Style desserts inspired by her family’s recipes (PRNewswire)

"I have always loved to cook and, growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking," said Dolly Parton. "I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others."

To introduce the partnership, Duncan Hines is offering the limited-edition Dolly Parton's Baking Collection on Wednesday, Jan. 26th on www.shop.duncanhines.com , while supplies last. The special collection gives Dolly fans an opportunity to be the first to try her new line of cake mixes and frostings, which won't hit store shelves nationwide until Spring. Dolly Parton's Baking Collection can be purchased while supplies last for $40.00 (plus shipping and handling). The kit includes:

Dolly Parton's Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix

Dolly Parton's Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix

Dolly Parton's Creamy Buttercream Frosting

Dolly Parton's Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

Collectible tea towel & spatula

Custom recipe cards

Beginning in March, the Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's line up of cakes mixes and frostings can be found in the baking section of grocery stores and mass retailers. The cake mixes have a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.19; the frostings have an SRP of $2.09.

"Duncan Hines is beyond thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton, one of the most revered and beloved women in the world, on a new line of products that are steeped in Southern comfort and inspired by Dolly's family recipes," said Audrey Ingersoll, Duncan Hines brand director. "We are excited to see this partnership – facilitated by Dolly's licensing agency, IMG – evolve for years to come."

Visit www.duncanhines.com to learn more about the Dolly Parton line of cake mixes and frostings and what the brand will bake up next with Dolly Parton, as well as the full line of Duncan Hines baking mixes and frostings. To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Duncan Hines, follow along on Instagram, Facebook and ReadySetEat.com.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com .

About Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Recently, Parton reached #1 on the Billboard Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her duet with Grammy award-winning Zach Williams of "There Was Jesus," for which they won a Grammy this year, making that her 11th Grammy win. She received her first Dove Award for short form video for her collaboration with for King & Country on the song "God Only Knows." Parton is the first artist to have topped the Billboard's Adult Contemporary, Christian AC Songs, Hot Country Songs, Christian Airplay, Country Airplay and Dance/Mix Show Airplay radio charts. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years.

In 2014 the RIAA recognized her impact on recorded music with a plaque commemorating more than 100 million units sold worldwide. Her 2016 #1 album, "Pure & Simple," which topped the Billboard Top Country Albums and Americana/Folk Albums charts and debuted at No. 1 in the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, added to that massive tally. She has garnered eleven Grammy Awards and 50 nominations, including the Lifetime Achievement Award and a 2020 win with for KING & COUNTRY for their collaboration on "God Only Knows"; 10 Country Music Association Awards, including Entertainer of the Year; five Academy of Country Music Awards, also including a nod for Entertainer of the Year; four People's Choice Awards; and three American Music Awards. In 1999, Parton was inducted as a member of the coveted Country Music Hall of Fame.

Last year, she released the Christmas album "Holly Dolly Christmas" which went #1 on the Billboard Country and Holiday charts, as well released the bestselling coffee table book "Songteller: My Life in Lyrics." This year she won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie for the film "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square." To date, Parton has donated over 173 million books to children around the world with her Imagination Library. Her children's book, Coat of Many Colors, was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation. In March of 2022, Parton will release the book Run Rose Run which she co-authored with James Patterson, alongside an accompanying album of the same name with original songs inspired by the book. Parton also released her own fragrance line this year called "Dolly: Scent from Above." From her "Coat of Many Colors" while working "9 to 5," no dream is too big and no mountain too high for the country girl who turned the world into her stage.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company.

For more information, please contact:

Lanie Friedman

Conagra Brands

(312) 549 -5316

lanie.friedman@conagra.com

Duncan Hines partners with global superstar Dolly Parton on a new line of Southern-Style desserts inspired by her family’s recipes (PRNewswire)

Duncan Hines launches Dolly Parton's Southern-Style baking mixes and frostings, available for a limited time online as part of the Dolly Parton's Baking Collection and in stores starting in March. (PRNewswire)

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's limited-edition Baking Collection available online starting Jan. 26, 2022, while supplies last. (PRNewswire)

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's limited-edition Baking Collection available online starting Jan. 26, 2022, while supplies last. (PRNewswire)

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's limited-edition Baking Collection available online starting Jan. 26, 2022, while supplies last. The kit includes two of Dolly Parton's Southern Style cake mixes, 2 buttercream frostings, a collectible tea towel and spatula, custom recipe cards and a letter from Dolly.

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's limited-edition Baking Collection available online starting Jan. 26, 2022, while supplies last. The kit includes two of Dolly Parton's Southern-Style cake mixes and two buttercream frostings, a collectible tea towel and spatula, custom recipe cards and a letter from Dolly. (PRNewswire)

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix - available online in the limited-edition Dolly Parton's Baking Collection starting Jan. 26, 2022 and in stores beginning in March. (PRNewswire)

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix - available online in the limited-edition Dolly Parton's Baking Collection starting Jan. 26, 2022 and in stores beginning in March. (PRNewswire)

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Creamy Chocolate Buttercream Frosting - available online in the limited-edition Dolly Parton's Baking Collection starting Jan. 26, 2022 and in stores beginning in March. (PRNewswire)

Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Creamy Buttercream Frosting - available online in the limited-edition Dolly Parton's Baking Collection starting Jan. 26, 2022 and in stores beginning in March. (PRNewswire)

Duncan Hines (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.