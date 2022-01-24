Suni Sreepada Joins Ropes & Gray in New York as a Partner in the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray today announced that Suni Sreepada has joined the firm's 500-lawyer New York office as a partner in the firm's mergers & acquisitions practice. Suni's broad experience will enhance and strengthen Ropes & Gray's work on behalf of its roster of high-profile clients. Such clients include public companies and their investors, boards of directors and special committees, and private equity firms, among other players in global business.

Suni Sreepada (PRNewswire)

For leading challenging and complex matters, The Deal recently named Suni a "Rising Star" on its prestigious 2021 list.

Suni is one of five partners to join Ropes & Gray in the past month. In December, the firm added private equity partner Brandon Howald in Los Angeles. In January, the firm has welcomed IP transactions partner Ed Sadtler in New York, capital solutions and private credit partner Jennifer Harris in Los Angeles, and asset management partner Jennifer Graff, in New York. Ropes & Gray has also hired more than 200 lateral associates and counsel over 24 months.

"Suni understands how complex, market-leading transactions work, and she counsels with a practical, client-first approach to her work," said managing partner David Djaha. "Suni is a great addition to our global team of transactional lawyers."

Suni's broad experience includes representing public and private companies as well as private equity firms across industries and international borders. She is a leading lawyer for mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures and strategic investments, skillfully counsels clients on SEC disclosure and stock exchange compliance considerations, and has managed numerous deals involving both public and private target companies in addition to a recent series of deSPAC transactions.

"Ropes & Gray's M&A group is renowned for having great clients, market-leading deals, and an enviable platform," Suni said. "It was clear from my interviews with partners that I'd be joining a growing and thriving practice with a strong culture of teamwork and collaboration. I am thrilled to be part of the team."

She added: "And, the firm prioritizes the careers of women of diverse backgrounds, including making sure they are in leadership positions."

"Suni has worked with clients across a variety of industries," said Jane Goldstein, global co-head of the firm's mergers & acquisitions practice. "From deals as big as $10 billion plus, to middle-market strategic deals, Suni knows how to unlock value for clients, no matter their objective or size."

About Ropes & Gray's Mergers & Acquisitions Practice

Ropes & Gray's M&A attorneys navigate clients through some of the largest, most complex and demanding transactions around the world. Recognized as leaders in the field, Ropes & Gray's M&A attorneys possess both extensive transactional experience and deep industry knowledge. By the numbers, the firm handled almost $400 billion in transactions in 2021 across technology, life sciences, health care and consumer brands sectors. The firm holds a strong track record of advising strategic investors on a wide variety of corporate transactions, creating and implementing innovative deal structures driven by industry trends and evolving market terms. The transaction teams include attorneys with various specialties, including tax, intellectual property, finance, antitrust, employee benefits, environmental, litigation, and government enforcement, which allow the firm to present an integrated service offering to resolve matters that span the full spectrum of transaction-related issues.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray is a preeminent global law firm with approximately 1,600 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology and government. The firm has offices in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul, and has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including private equity, M&A, finance, asset management, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, health care, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Videos | Podcasts

To view our privacy policy please click here.

Media Contact:

Eric Goldman

Senior Public Relations Specialist

Office: +1-212-596-9089

Cell: +1-917-224-9861

Eric.Goldman@ropesgray.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ropes & Gray