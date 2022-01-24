GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO: THE MUST-VISIT VACATION DESTINATION OF 2022

With the debut of new partnerships and return of popular programming, Grand Lakes Orlando offers something for everyone looking to plan 2022 travel experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando, the beautiful 500-acre luxury resort complex that The Ritz-Carlton Orlando and JW Marriott Orlando call home, has exciting plans for 2022 that will see the return of best-loved programs and introduction of new partnerships. Offering an array of highly personalized activities, Grand Lakes Orlando caters to every type of traveler – from couples looking for a romantic spa weekend to families in search of an adventurous getaway. Here, the perfect experience can be found for every type of traveler.

For the Culinary Enthusiast

Discover authentic culinary experiences at Grande Lakes Orlando, where JW Marriott Orlando and The Ritz-Carlton Orlando offer twelve unique food and beverage concepts, powered by the complex's sustainable farm, garden and apiary, Whisper Creek Farm. Diverse menus range from Southern recipes at Highball & Harvest, artisanal café fare at First Drop, refreshing poolside dining at Bleu, and farm-to-table small plates and comforts foods at Whisper Creek Farm: The Kitchen.

At The Ritz-Carlton Orlando is the award-winning Knife & Spoon led by Chef John Tesar, a four-time James Beard Award nominee. A signature New American steak and seafood-forward fare restaurant, Knife & Spoon offers an exceptional dining experience. The restaurant's 2020 debut was recognized as one of the most highly anticipated restaurant openings of the year by The Daily Meal and Vogue.

This past fall, two-time James Beard Award-winning Chef Melissa Kelly re-opened her redesigned second outpost of highly acclaimed Primo Restaurant, focusing on Mediterranean Italian at JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes. The Orlando location of Primo mirrors Chef Kelly's philosophy adopted at the Rockland, Maine location, nothing is wasted – everything has a place and through the Grande Lakes Orlando on premise 7,000 square-foot farm, Chef Kelly has access to the resort's local fruits, vegetables and herbs garden.

For the Spa Lover

The Ritz-Carlton Spa is both a haven of serenity and a rejuvenating stopover for resort-style wellness programs and treatments. Spanning more than 40,000 square feet, the spa promotes rest and restoration with upscale, holistic treatments such as facials, pedicures and massages. Here, guests can unite body and spirit by enjoying the 4,000-square-foot heated outdoor pool, Vitale Spa Café, featuring healthy cuisine, power shakes, and smoothies, and co-ed relaxation conservatory.

For the Wellness Guru

Grande Lakes Orlando recently unveiled a new partnership with Divine Retreats, the most exclusive 7-night wellness retreat in the nation designed to enhance every aspect of wellbeing. In 2022, approximately 35 guests will have the chance to experience this all-inclusive, week-long wellness retreat.

The Signature Retreat, priced at $1,799 per night per guest, will include 8 days of curated programming in order to help guests achieve their wellness goals. With scientific lectures from medical experts, morning fitness classes, and digestive walks, guests will have full days before they unwind at 9 PM. Certain days will offer customized experiences where guests can choose from over 20 possible opportunities, including nutrition education, falconry, organic farming, and eco-tours. Additional events include a formal dinner upon arrival and a blood draw from a licensed phlebotomist to monitor progress. At the end of the retreat, medical experts will review guests' progress and offer the necessary resources to continue their wellness journey after the retreat ends.

For the Adventurous Family

A spa resort, golf retreat, and outdoor recreation destination in one, Grande Lakes Orlando offers plenty to see, do, and experience without ever leaving the incredible 500-acre property. Activities include canoe tours led by a Florida Master Naturalist, sunrise safaris designed to observe and encounter the wildlife of Grande Lakes, including whitetail deer, bobcats, alligators, and owls, and falconry classes where guests can "walk with a hawk." Mountain biking, fish, golf, and tennis are great activities for the entire family, as are the three pools on-property which include a heated family pool and lazy river at the JW Marriott, an adults-only lap pool and hot tub at The Spa, and a beautiful, heated pool and cabanas at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

In October 2022, Grande Lakes Orlando will be bringing back its coveted "Fall on the Farm" weekends to hotel guests, residents, and visitors. Taking place on Whisper Creek Farm, which is, open year-round to visitors for tours and culinary programming, Fall on the Farm is a wonderful way for multi-general families to spend the weekend and partake in a festive seasonal experience.

For Someone Who Deserves a Special Getaway

Twice a year, Grande Lakes Orlando unveils a new Curated Experience, whereas guests will enjoy a perfectly planned all-inclusive weekend that includes the ultimate mix of relaxation and inspiration. Incorporating master classes, guided workshops, immersive demonstrations and more led by an array of award-winning chefs, winemakers, jewelers, artists, athletes, and wellness experts, Curated Experiences make for an ideal getaway. Learn more about Curated Experiences here.

The Ritz-Carlton, Orlando Grande Lakes has elevated its luxury guest experience by launching an exclusive partnership with Corsa HQ. Guests have the opportunity to rent high-end vehicles during their stay, selecting from the Corsa HQ inventory of desirable brands including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley and more. The Corsa HQ experience is perfect for an array of occasions from date nights, gifting, photos for weddings or engagements, or simply as a one-of-a-kind experience.

The Next Chapter for Grande Lakes Orlando

There is much to look forward to in 2022 at Grande Lakes Orlando. In addition to the transformations at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, JW Marriott Orlando will be unveiling a new look and refreshed cabanas in the new year. Stay tuned for more updates on the renovation, transformative retreats and experiences, extraordinary culinary moments, and unique programs and amenities.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

The 500-acre Grande Lakes Orlando estate features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton and 1,000-room JW Marriott hotel situated at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Guests at both hotels can enjoy all the facilities and services at Grande Lakes Orlando, including an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course and the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa as well as three pools including the winding lazy river at JW Marriott. Experience a wealth of dining options throughout Grande Lakes Orlando, where the cuisine is as diverse as the resort.

Twelve outlets to choose from featuring a brand-new steak and seafood restaurant, Knife & Spoon led by award-winning chef John Tesar, southern-inspired cuisine at Highball & Harvest and Mediterranean Italian at PRIMO led by multiple time James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the city's farm-to-fork movement. The resort sources ingredients from its on-site apiaries and 18,000-square-foot Whisper Creek Farm. On-property activities include Grande Lakes Sports Experiences offering kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of a selection of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet that connects the two properties plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space.

Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks. Follow Grande Lakes Orlando on Twitter (@RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando), Instagram (@ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmorlando) and Facebook. For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando, visit www.grandelakes.com.

