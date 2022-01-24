Axalta Coating Systems announces Dr. Keith Silverman to lead Operations and Supply Chain

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) today announced that Dr. Keith Silverman is joining Axalta as Senior Vice President & Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer, effective immediately.

"Keith is an outstanding leader with an impressive track record in leading operational excellence with a strong focus on safety and sustainability. He will lead Operations and Supply Chain, which includes manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, engineering, quality, operational excellence, and environmental, health & safety (EHS)," said Robert W. Bryant, Axalta's President and CEO. "I am pleased to add Keith's expertise to Axalta's senior leadership team. Keith is a dynamic leader who is effective at leading cross-functional teams to solve complex business problems, drive transformation, and enhance operational rigor in a sustainable way while helping to deliver an exceptional customer experience."

Dr. Silverman was most recently an external advisor with Bain & Company lending his well-recognized expertise to Bain consultants and clients across operations, supply chain, manufacturing, EHS, and quality. Dr. Silverman has also held a range of progressive operational leadership roles in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries. He served as the SVP of Global Operations, Quality & EHS for Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., a global chemical specialty company operating in 100+ countries. Prior to joining Ashland, he spent 23 years with Merck & Co. in various leadership roles within Global EHS, Project Engineering, and Research & Development.

Dr. Silverman earned a PhD in Environmental Science and Chemistry from New Jersey Institute of Technology. He also holds a Master of Public Health and a BA in Microbiology from Rutgers University. He is an Executive Committee member and past Chair of the American Chemistry Council's TRANSCAER® program and a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs Hazardous Materials Committee.

"It is an exciting time to join Axalta. I am thrilled to join a growing global industry leader that is keenly focused on innovation and creating value for customers, employees and the communities in which the company operates," said Dr. Silverman. "I look forward to contributing to Axalta's future success with a focus on safe and responsible operations and on exceeding customers' expectations."

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

