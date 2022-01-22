Governor Jared Polis Proclaims Jan. 23-Jan. 29 "Colorado School Choice Week," Puts Education in the Spotlight Colorado students, communities to hold more than 450 events as part of nation's longest-running annual celebration of school choice

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Jared Polis has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 23-Jan. 29 to be "Colorado School Choice Week." In doing so, he joined a growing number of state and local leaders who have taken pen in hand to officially recognize School Choice Week and the importance of every child receiving an effective education.

National School Choice Week 2022 (PRNewsfoto/National School Choice Week) (PRNewswire)

Families and teachers will celebrate Colorado School Choice Week with more than 450 events and activities. From at-home activities to a large school fair in Colorado Springs, the diverse celebrations echo the varied learning needs of students across the state. The goal of the Week's celebrations is to raise awareness about educational opportunities, bringing parents from every background and income level clear and hope-filled information about their learning options.

More than 26,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about public, private, virtual, and home education.

"Thank you, Gov. Polis, for recognizing that parents want and indeed must have options for their children's education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We wish Coloradans the best in their National School Choice Week celebrations and look forward to seeing many wonderful pictures of the festivities."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/colorado .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week