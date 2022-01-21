Citywide Open House Event to Open School Doors Across Kansas City to Families

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixteen schools spanning 21 campuses in Kansas City will open their doors to families on Saturday, Jan. 29 in a coordinated citywide open house event for National School Choice Week 2022.

During the School Saturday event from 10 a.m. to noon, each participating school will host an open house showcasing their program and what makes them a unique choice. Families will have the opportunity to visit the schools they are most interested in to take a tour, meet faculty and staff, and hear from students what they love about their learning choice.

This citywide event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. Among these will be capital celebrations in both nearby Topeka and Jefferson City.

SchoolAppKC Schools participating in the citywide open house event include Academie Lafayette, Academy for Integrated Arts, Brookside Charter School, Citizens of the World, Cristo Rey Kansas City High School, Crossroads Charter Schools, DeLaSalle Education Center, earlystART, Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center, Ewing Marion Kauffman School, Genesis, Gordon Parks Elementary, Guadalupe Middle School, Hogan Preparatory Academy, Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy, and KC International Academy.

"The School Saturday event is essential to parents in the Kansas City, Missouri area to make an informed educational choice for their families," said Robyn King, director of SchoolAppKC at Show Me KC Schools. "This provides an opportunity for families and school staff that may not have had the availability during the school day to share vital information about school programming. This year, 16 of the SchoolAppKC schools are participating with 21 campus locations for the community to visit during the citywide open houses."

This event is planned by SchoolAppKC in conjunction with a diverse array of Kansas City schools. SchoolAppKC is designed to streamline the school application process for families in the Kansas City Public Schools boundaries. It is a special project of Show Me KC Schools, a nonprofit organization with a mission to help parents understand their school options.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

