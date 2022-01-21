CEDAR REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TAX INFORMATION FOR 2021 DISTRIBUTIONS

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2021 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares

























































































































Common Stock







Symbol: CDR







CUSIP: 150602209





















Total









Section

























Distribution

Ordinary

Capital Gain

199A

Unrecaptured













Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividend

Dividend (1) (2)

Dividends

Section 1250 Gain (3)













2/10/2021

2/22/2021

$0.066000

$0.000000

$0.066000

$0.000000

$0.066000













5/10/2021

5/20/2021

$0.066000

$0.000000

$0.066000

$0.000000

$0.066000













8/10/2021

8/20/2021

$0.066000

$0.000000

$0.066000

$0.000000

$0.066000













11/12/2021

11/22/2021

$0.066000

$0.000000

$0.066000

$0.000000

$0.066000













Totals





$0.264000

$0.000000

$0.264000

$0.000000

$0.264000





















































Series B Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PB







CUSIP: 150602407





















Total









Section

























Distribution

Ordinary

Capital Gain

199A

Unrecaptured













Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividends

Dividend (1) (2)

Dividends

Section 1250 Gain (3)













2/10/2021

2/22/2021

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.453125













5/10/2021

5/20/2021

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.453125













8/10/2021

8/20/2021

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.453125













11/12/2021

11/22/2021

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.453125

$0.000000

$0.453125













Totals





$1.812500

$0.000000

$1.812500

$0.000000

$1.812500





















































Series C Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PC







CUSIP: 1506025063





















Total









Section

























Distribution

Ordinary

Capital Gain

199A

Unrecaptured













Record Date

Payable Date

Per Share

Dividends

Dividend (1) (2)

Dividends

Section 1250 Gain (3)













2/10/2021

2/22/2021

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.406250













5/10/2021

5/20/2021

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.406250













8/10/2021

8/20/2021

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.406250













11/12/2021

11/22/2021

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.406250

$0.000000

$0.406250













Totals





$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000

$0.000000

$1.625000























































































































































































































Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2021 dividends.

(1) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), Cedar Realty Trust is disclosing additional information related to the Capital Gain Dividends for purposes of Section 1061. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interest". The "One Year Amounts" and "Three Year Amounts" required to be disclosed are both zero with respect to the 2021 distributions, since all Capital Gain Dividends relate to Section 1231 gains.

(2) The Section 897 Capital Gain amount is equal to the Capital Gain Dividend amount.

(3) The amount reported as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Dividend.

