Invisible Fence® Brand Expands Direct Service into Alabama <span class="legendSpanClass">Parent Company, Radio Systems Corporation®, acquires Invisible Fence of Central Alabama, an authorized independent dealership, in an expansion effort to support more pet owners</span>

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invisible Fence® Brand, a pioneer of the pet containment industry, announced Invisible Fence is growing their service area into Alabama for the first time in company history.

Invisible Fence of Central Alabama has been an authorized, full-service dealership of genuine Invisible Fence products and services since 2003 and currently serves over 15,000 pet owners. The dealership will continue to serve their customers in Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Anniston, Gadsden, Jasper, Cullman, Clanton and the surrounding areas.

"The team from Central Alabama is so passionate about helping pet owners live better with their four-legged family members. They're ready and committed to keeping dogs and cats safe at home." said Ed Hoyt, Senior Director of Invisible Fence Brand.

Acquiring Invisible Fence of Central Alabama is the company's 19th acquisition of the year. The company just recently acquired Invisible Fence of Southwest Florida and now has over 240 authorized dealers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"We're so excited to expand our direct service in Alabama. We'll be able to extend our customer service hours and offer new and innovative solutions while providing the same high-level of attention customers have come to expect." said Hoyt.

Invisible Fence offers the most premier dog fence on the market including professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and exclusive Boundary Plus® Technology. Highly recommended by veterinarians, dog trainers, animal behaviorists and other pet experts, Invisible Fence offers pet fences that can be customized for clients' unique needs.

Expanding direct service allows Invisible Fence to continue to support and be involved in their communities. Local animal shelter donations, adoption events and the Project Breathe™ Program are among some of the ways Invisible Fence of Central Alabama will continue to contribute to local pet welfare.

For additional information or questions, customers can call 1-800-578-3647, visit InvisibleFence.com, and follow Invisible Fence of Central Alabama on Facebook.

About Invisible Fence® Brand

Invisible Fence pioneered the pet containment industry in 1973, making it their mission to provide safe boundaries inside and outside of the home. The Radio Systems Corporation® owned company predominantly sells pet containment, avoidance and access solutions across the U.S. and Canada. In addition to offering award-winning products like Boundary Plus® Technology, Authorized Dealers provide professional installation, Perfect Start™ Plus Training and integrated solutions that have protected more than three million pets to date. Invisible Fence also founded the Project Breathe™ Program in 2006, donating more than 32,000 pet oxygen masks to fire departments and first responders. For more information on Invisible Fence or to find a local dealer, visit InvisibleFence.com or follow the company on Facebook.

Contact: Courtney Gross

Email: cgross@invisiblefence.net

Phone: (270) 217-7981

