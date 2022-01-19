Ted Dobos joins Newfront as Private Equity Group Leader to Deliver Unmatched Value for Clients in M&A Transactions Mason Moss (Marsh), Tony Katz (Aon), Scott McCoy (Aon), and an industry-leading Transaction Liability broker join Newfront's Private Equity Group, securing additional expertise for the current M&A practice

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, the tech-driven insurance brokerage based in San Francisco, announced that Ted Dobos has joined to lead its Private Equity Group (PEG). The Private Equity Group will act as an extension of private equity deal teams while leveraging Newfront's advanced analytics technology, delivering superior service and rapid actionable insights to maximize deal value.

Dobos, a leader in complex merger and acquisition risk, brings more than 25 years of experience in business intelligence, software solutions, finance, and insurance to the Private Equity Group.

"With Ted Dobos leading our Private Equity Group and our team of industry veterans, we are bringing Newfront's private equity clients the best experience in the transactional risk space along with some of the most advanced risk analytics in the industry," said Spike Lipkin, co-founder and CEO of Newfront. "With Ted's direction, Newfront will be an even more powerful and effective partner managing the complexities of M&A risks for our clients."

Newfront's technology will enhance deal workflows and facilitate early insight on transaction risks that impact deal dynamics.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Newfront and leading this extraordinary, talented group," Dobos said. "Traditional brokers view their task through an insurance lens focused on policy limits and pricing. This team recognizes that insurance can be an attractive solution – versus debt or equity – to apply to deal negotiations. In using a broader lens of business knowledge, deal knowledge, and insurance knowledge, we have a track record of delivering value-add insights to deal teams early during a deal process. It is going to be very exciting to deliver additional value over time as we leverage proprietary AI and machine learning to augment our deal transaction execution."

"Our data models are rapidly growing and becoming a more powerful competitive advantage every day," said Gordon Wintrob, Newfront co-founder and Chief Technology Officer. "The invaluable insights we generate, along with the prowess of our team, gives our clients the tools they need to win more competitive bids, positively impact financial models, and de-risk important transactions."

Dobos will report to Newfront President Brian Hetherington.

"I have known Ted for nearly 20 years and have admired his client-centric approach and problem-solving abilities. He is a trusted advisor to the private equity community," said Hetherington. "Ted's influence on providing meaningful results for his clients has been remarkable, and with the Newfront platform we will be able to make even more of an industry-wide impact."

Dobos joins Newfront from Marsh McLennan, where he drove material results for Tier 1 private equity clients. Prior to Marsh, Dobos held executive M&A leadership positions at JLT and Aon. Joining Dobos is a team of leading insurance professionals including Mason Moss, a Senior Vice President and an accomplished M&A deal advisor who has worked closely with Dobos at Marsh, JLT, and Aon; Tony Katz, a Senior Vice President and 17-year veteran Account Executive; and Scott McCoy, a Vice President and due diligence expert. The team includes a world-class Transaction Liability broker (name withheld at this time) who also joins Newfront's current M&A experts including Josh Warren, who leads transaction due diligence and operations, and Matt Somma, a former M&A attorney and senior transaction risk underwriter. The Private Equity Group is based in San Francisco, Chicago, and New York.

The creation of this team is part of Newfront's proven commitment to creating a technology and data-driven brokerage that is breaking barriers of the traditional brokerage business. Newfront has nearly 50 engineers building this first-of-its-kind technology, and recently added technology leaders like Patrick Miller from Google Machine Learning and Lin Yuan from Lyft's Insurance Engineering group.

"With our expertise and Newfront's amazing technology, we are uniquely positioned to meet the complex and fast-moving transactional needs of our private equity clients," Lipkin said. "The leadership, expertise, and technology we bring to the table makes our team the leading strategic partner for top private equity firms."

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to more than 700 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

