MKD clinches two awards, industrial digitalization efforts bearing fruits

SHANGHAI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Data Inc. ("Molecular Data" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MKD), a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, today announced that the Company has been awarded with the 2021 Digital Service Innovation Enterprise Award. The 2021 Innovation Impact Initiative is launched by CCID, China Electronics Information Industry Research Institute (part of the PRC's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) and Digital Economy Magazine. This awards list is jointly released by both organizations.

On the same day, Molecular Data has been rated top 8 in the "Digitalization of the plastics industry" list. A renowned agency, the Research center of E-commerce and the E-commerce Platform jointly released this "Top 100 list for China's industrial digitalization in 2021".

The "2021 Innovation Influence Achievement" award initiated by CCID and "Digital Economy" magazine is to give credit to the innovative entrepreneurs, and better promote the enterprises, technologies, services, products and application cases who have contributed to innovation in 2021.

The "Top 100" list of China's industrialization 2021 is compiled by the Center for E-commerce and E-commerce Platform, is based on a large database which includes the scale of platforms, revenue, profit, investment and financing (valuation), Monthly Active Users, ratings and other indicators, as well as industry influence, word-of-mouth and other soft indicators to arrive at a comprehensive evaluation, reflecting the current industrial digital development for these enterprises.

Under the development wave of 5G, new infrastructure, industrial Internet of Things, and industrial digitalization, Molecular Data has actively expanded its ecosystem, and continuously explored cutting-edge technologies to empower the traditional chemical industry and promote the upstream and downstream digital upgrades in the industrial ecosystem.

Molecular Data is honored to receive these two awards at the start of 2022, a recognition of the company's efforts in the field of industrial digitalization.

About Molecular Data Inc.

Molecular Data Inc. is a technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company's e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data WeChat account, Chemical Community APP and other ancillary platforms.

