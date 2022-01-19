Camden County Educational Services Commission Partners with STOPit Solutions to deliver School Safety Solutions to New Jersey Schools CCESC and STOPit Solutions to Provide 24/7 Mental Health and Crisis Support for New Jersey School Communities

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden County Educational Services Commission (CCESC), today announced that it has partnered with STOPit Solutions, a pioneer in safety and wellness solutions that create healthier places to learn, work, and live, to deliver comprehensive safety and wellness solutions to New Jersey Schools. Fifteen New Jersey districts will implement STOPit's Anonymous Reporting System (ARS) and Enhanced Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), and Safety & Wellness Training Curriculum for students and staff.

STOPit Solutions Logo (PRNewsfoto/STOPit Solutions)

"Our leadership team understands the unique programmatic and fiscal challenges school districts face. Our focus is to partner with member districts in fulfillment of their mission to support their stakeholders and prepare their students for college and career readiness. We accomplish this by connecting our members with human capitol, educational tools, and other resources such as STOPit Solutions," said Daniel Del Vecchio, Superintendent. "STOPit Solutions will be able to provide the students in our member districts with additional resources to help address their mental health and safety issues."

"Student mental health cases and concerns are at an all-time high and mental health resources are in great demand. Students and staff are the eyes and ears of the district. If you can provide them a safe, confidential space to share what they are seeing, hearing, and feeling, they will feel empowered to help," said Parkhill Mays, CEO of STOPit Solutions. "STOPit has a suite of technology services and curriculum, and a world class crisis center that helps take the burden off of school administrators while providing much-needed resources for students and staff. When states like New Jersey invest in our solutions, it gives students and school staff the ability to quickly gather, disseminate, and respond to information about an evolving and potentially harmful event that can provide at-risk students the help they need."

STOPit's ARS includes technology and training for the entire school community to prevent, detect, and contain risk. At-risk students are identified so they can get the help they need, and when a student is on a pathway to violence, intervention can save lives. Combined with STOPit's SEL, Safety and Wellness Curriculum, schools can:

Prevent : Foster students' personal growth, resilience, and protection of themselves and others. Train students in social and emotional learning, instill a safety mindset, and provide trauma-informed care knowledge.

Detect: Train internal and external members of the school community to review and assess the level of risk an individual may be to themselves or others—then develop a plan to protect the individual and possible targets.

Contain: Save lives by leveraging an alert system that instantly informs and requests help from staff and/or 911 for any emergency or non-emergency issue. Enable faster responses, more effective actions, and better outcomes when time is of the essence.

Train: Work with students in SEL, safety, and trauma-informed care to foster personal growth, resilience, and protection of self and others.

K-12 schools are responsible for ensuring a safe learning environment that promotes the physical, social, and emotional well-being of all students, teachers, and staff. It is critical to be aware of and take the necessary steps to prevent and address the range of issues that may harm individuals, groups, or the school community as a whole. STOPit enables a community to work together to help at-risk students and create a safe and healthy school environment.

To learn more about the STOPit Anonymous Reporting System and SEL Curriculum, please:

Call: 855-999-0932

sales@stopitsolutions.com Email:

Download our free guide to learn how schools are using comprehensive safety solutions to create safe learning and working environments. to learn how schools are using comprehensive safety solutions to create safe learning and working environments.

About Camden County Educational Services Commission

The Camden County Educational Services Commission (CCESC), a New Jersey Local Education Agency (LEA) was established in 1979 as a shared services school district with a charter to provide cost-effective services to support students in public, charter, renaissance, nonpublic, private schools for the disabled, and residents at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center. The CCESC successfully delivers superior services to over 200 school districts across the State of New Jersey, including staffing for PreK-12 instruction and related services, mental health and therapeutic services, high school transition, consultation, student transportation, and cooperative purchasing.

About STOPit Solutions: STOPit Solutions is the leading provider of safety & wellness solutions that help protect the physical, social, and emotional well-being of millions of students, employees, and citizens throughout the United States and abroad. It achieves this by providing over 7,000 schools, workplaces, and communities award-winning technology-based solutions that help intervene on safety and well-being concerns, respond and mitigate critical incidents, and educate individuals on personal safety & wellness. As a result, STOPit Solutions has been able to save and change the lives of millions while creating safer, healthier places to learn, work, and live. Visit stopitsolutions.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE STOPit Solutions