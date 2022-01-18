Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade Reports Breakthrough Performance and Immense Growth in 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade (Wow Wow), the premier gourmet lemonade franchise, is on track to double its nationwide footprint in 2022 after closing out of 2021 with a record-breaking performance. The 10-unit brand grew more than 25 percent in 2021, with 37 signed franchise agreements and two location openings, all while achieving continuous sales increases YOY.

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade logo (PRNewsfoto/Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade)

As consumers are increasingly becoming more health-conscious and sustainability-focused, Wow Wow is capitalizing on growing trends. In 2021, Wow Wow signed franchise agreements to bring additional locations to Utah, California, and Arizona, while also breaking into new states such as Nevada, Florida, and Texas. In addition, Wow Wow completely sold out the state of Arizona in 2021 – a first for the brand. 2021 was also a year of many firsts for Wow Wow, including the incorporation of a drive-thru to meet growing consumer habits due to the pandemic, and a newly revamped consumer app launched in Q4 2021 that amassed more than 67,000 loyalty members.

Wow Wow's 2022 goals will remain fixated on finding highly-focused and passionate franchisees who believe in the brand and its direction. It will target Florida, Texas, California, and Nevada for further expansion. The brand also expects the drive-thru model will be a larger part of the Wow Wow strategy in 2022 after the prototype location in Oro Valley, AZ, performed extremely well.

"As we continue to grow our footprint across North America, every new community we've entered has been extremely receptive of the Wow Wow brand," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO, Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade. "We're excited to bring Wow Wow to new markets in 2022, and we remain focused on existing franchisee profitability and finding the perfect franchise candidates to help us grow and spread the Aloha vibes across the country."

While expanding the brand's nationwide footprint will remain a key objective in 2022, Wow Wow is dedicated to the expansion of its corporate team and will further invest in the overall business as well. Part of that expanding corporate team includes the recently appointed Director of Marketing and Communications, David Allison, who will work on providing marketing strategy guidance to franchisees, planning and coordinating overall brand marketing efforts, and building awareness and positioning for Wow Wow within the fast casual space.

Wow Wow announced in September 2021 that it would be teaming up with Phoenix Children's Hospital (PCH) for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. All Phoenix-area Wow Wow locations had a "Round Up" option for online orders allowing customers to donate change to Phoenix Children's Hospital's Step Up. Stop Cancer. campaign. Wow Wow will continue this partnership into 2022, while also seeking a national charity partner to elevate its corporate giving program.

Every Wow Wow franchisee has the benefit of unmatched franchisee support from the corporate team. Wow Wow is looking for additional franchisees with a head for business, an interest in healthy eating, and a value for community.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural, hand-crafted lemonades and smoothies, as well as a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained popularity and grew from farmer's markets to a food trailer, and then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant started franchising in 2017 and opened its first franchised location in 2018. Today it has a total of ten lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020 and Fast Casual's "10 Fast Casuals to Watch in the Post-Covid Era" in 2021. For more information, please contact the franchisor at aloha@wwlem.com and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

