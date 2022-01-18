Globant Presents "Seek Reinvention," Its First Commercial Film

The commercial film reflects the importance of seeking constant reinvention and how Globant has supported companies in their digital journey to stay relevant

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, presented today "Seek Reinvention," its first-ever commercial film. Created with GUT Buenos Aires, it tells a story about how modern life would function if several key technology transformations had not occurred.

Through a series of scenes modeling daily life activities with a humorous twist, the commercial highlights the pervasive, positive impact of digital reinvention in today's finance, education, travel, public services, and entertainment sectors, among others. With "Seek Reinvention," Globant also details the importance of continuous reinvention and showcases its almost 20-year history helping its customers to digitally evolve, unleash their potential through digital and cognitive transformations, and create a better way forward.

"I'm very proud of Globant's first commercial, which showcases our perspective on why seeking reinvention is so essential for today's companies and organizations," said Martin Migoya, Co-founder and CEO at Globant. "While the world is undergoing synchronous and unprecedented societal, technological and environmental changes, at Globant we are constantly thinking about how we can best help organizations to create compelling digital and cognitive experiences for their audiences, and stay relevant. We are behind many of the digital transformations of some of the world's most beloved brands."

Globant works with several Fortune 500 companies across key industries to help them move forward with digital and cognitive disruptions while placing humanity at the center of their efforts. Through its focus on digital transformation, Globant aims to continuously improve day-to-day experiences for people and organizations around the world.

"The various technologies that we use in our daily lives have been reinvented repeatedly over time to become what they are today. With the Seek Reinvention commercial, we want to show how difficult our lives would be if these reinventions had not happened," said Wanda Weigert, Chief Brand Officer at Globant. "Throughout our history, we have developed a unique vision for the role of technology in helping organizations succeed in a continuously transforming world."

To view the commercial film, click here .

CREDITS:

Agency: GUT Buenos Aires

Founder: Gastón Bigio / Anselmo Ramos

CCOs & Global Partners: Ignacio Ferioli / Joaquín Cubría

ECD: Ramiro Gamallo / Matias Lafalla

Managing Director: Agustina Garavilla

Art Director: Gastón Gual

Copywriter: Alex Romero

Head of Design: Rosario Muñoz

Creative Manager: Paula Akel

Head of Production: Florencia Albizzati

Agency Producer: Lorenzo Prati

International Account Director: Catalina Aguirre

Head of Strategy: Axel Malamud

Chief Intelligence Officer: Christian Pierre

Client: GLOBANT

Chief Brand Officer: Wanda Weigert

Global Marketing Director: Carolina Dolan Chandler

Chief Marketing Officer, North America: Todd Krugman

Marketing & Communications Director, Latam: Federico Paluszkiewicz

Production Company: Rebolucion

Director: Andrés Salmoyraghi & Alvaro Stocker

CEO: Ezequiel Ortiz

Executive Producer: Chino Fernández

Producer: Lula Meliche

DOP: Christos Voudouris

Production Design: Charly Carnota

Styling: Mercedes Gallego

Post-production company: Da8

Editor: Nicolás Carrizo Silvestri

Colourist: Nice Shoes, María Carretero

Music: Bamba

Mix and Sound Design: Portaestudio

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 21,800 employees and we are present in 18 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by the IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

