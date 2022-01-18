GATE Energy's Engineering Division Joins Viking Engineering

HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Engineering, a leading engineering firm primarily focused on critical well engineering, is now expanding its services with the recent integration of GATE Energy's engineering division. This integration will enable Viking to provide engineering services in the areas of systems engineering, operations readiness, risk assessments, process hazard analysis, and production optimization and troubleshooting for the upstream, midstream and downstream markets, both offshore and onshore.

The integration of GATE's engineering division marks a significant step in Viking's history...

The new portfolio of services provides Viking's clients with a full set of engineering skills that span from the sand face to surface facilities starting from the concept phase and on into production operations and decommissioning. The integration of the new services will prepare the company to address technical challenges associated with the energy transition and environmental solutions, applying its technical expertise to alternative energies including hydrogen, wind, solar, geothermal and carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS).

Jorge L. Garduño, President of Viking Engineering, said, "The integration of GATE's engineering division marks a significant step in Viking's history as our breadth of expertise, which was mostly focused on oil and gas wells, now expands to surface facilities, production operations and new energy projects. I firmly believe our clients will benefit from this integration, resulting in seamless solutions and services with the quality that Viking has been recognized for, for more than 20 years."

Karthik Annadorai, EVP of GATE Energy, said, "This specialty integration opens the market for newer Clients in the oil and gas and energy transition spaces. The combination of skills between GATE Energy and Viking Engineering is the single most critical step undertaken by GATE in 2022 to establish a stronghold in the engineering arena."

About Viking Engineering

Viking Engineering, a GATE Energy company, is a leading engineering company specializing in asset design and integrity, critical well engineering, operational readiness, risk assessment, production optimization and flow assurance, failure investigation and lab services and testing. Viking Engineering's history began in 2001 with critical well engineering and has grown since then to offer services to include the upstream, midstream, downstream and new energy markets. Viking is a strong believer in applying lessons learned from their failure analysis database back to the design phases and into field practices via their quality assurance and engineering teams.

About GATE Energy

GATE Energy is a family of companies that provide scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning and specialty field services.

For more information on GATE Energy, visit www.gate.energy

