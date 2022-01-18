Anxiety Institute Launches New Training Department

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anxiety Institute, a clinical research center specializing in treating acute anxiety disorders, announced today the opening of a new Training Department to further its mission to advance the most up-to-date evidence-based anxiety therapies to serve a broader audience base. The Training Department will provide innovative education and resources to both professionals and parents while establishing formal clinical training programs for its fast-growing clinical staff.

Stacey Dobrinsky, Ph.D., who specializes in severe, treatment refractory anxiety and OCD, will lead the Training Department as the Director of Training. Dr. Dobrinsky's mission is to develop both the internal clinical training and curriculum and direct the external training team where she will design, develop, and conduct trainings and workshops for educators, clinicians, and families. A founding faculty member and Clinical Director at the Mclean OCDI Jr. program, Dr. Dobrinsky has over a decade of experience treating children and adolescents with OCD and anxiety disorders. She has been trained through the IOCDF's Behavior Therapy Training Institute (BTTI) and is also certified in Cognitive Processing Therapy (CPT) for PTSD. Dr. Dobrinsky has presented on OCD, Anxiety and ACT both locally and nationally.

"This new training initiative will serve as a central resource for our community outreach program. Professionals and parents will have access to the most up-to-date evidenced-based information for support, learning, and continuing education," said Linda Geiger, CEO and co-founder of the Anxiety Institute. "While we have provided community education since our inception, we are thrilled to formally launch the Training Department as part of our strategy to address the growing need for education surrounding acute anxiety."

While training on acute anxiety disorders in children has always been needed, the COVID pandemic has augmented this need exponentially. Symptoms of anxiety have doubled during the pandemic, with 20% experiencing anxiety symptoms, according U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy in a recent public health advisory on the mental health challenges confronting youth.

To promote best practices, Anxiety Institute's Training Department will provide continuing education coursework for therapeutic professionals across a variety of anxiety and OCD topics, as well as consolidate and publish access to research, book lists and academic articles. For parents, Anxiety Institute will provide workshops, readings, and helpful information to enable them to be more capable and comfortable in supporting their struggling children.

Anxiety Institute is the only clinical research center specializing in acute anxiety disorders that uses advanced, proven techniques while nurturing the patient in their local home environment. Utilizing the most up-to-date, evidence-based treatments, our outpatient services focus on treating teens and young adults, while coaching their parents. Anxiety Instituted is located in New Jersey and Connecticut. To learn more, visit anxietyinstitute.com.

