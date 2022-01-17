Wi-Charge Debuts Wi-Spot, the First Completely Wireless Video Display for Physical Stores

Powered by the Wi-Charge wireless charging platform, the digital displays interact with consumers at the point of sale, driving increased sales and a better in-store customer experience.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wi-Charge , the leader in long-range wireless power solutions, announces the launch of Wi-Spot, the first digital shelf talker that is completely wireless powered and does not require either batteries or power cables.

The Wi-Spot display can be used in any retail location, including wholesale, fashion, fast food chains, airports, and shopping centers. Wi-Spot is powered by the Wi-Charge wireless charging platform, the most robust long-range wireless technology available today. Wi-Spot also contains sensors for sending and receiving data such as aisle traffic, customer engagement, and messaging effectiveness. Wi-Charge is certified consumer-safe and is FDA approved.

"Wi-Spot is transforming in-store customer experience," says Mr. Ori Mor, Wi-Charge Chief Business Officer. "For the first time, video and interactive communication, and data-based selling, is coming to the point of sale."

"Wi-Spot presents a tremendous benefit to three groups: brands, stores, and consumers. Brands pay over $300 billion every year for digital advertising. Yet, at the point of purchase in physical stores - where the customer makes the buying decision - there was no digital interaction. Stores are severely limited by the need to power digital displays either by batteries or by running power cords, making it impossible to deploy multiple digital displays in desired locations around the store, limiting installations basically to only near power outlets."

"With Wi-Spot, retailers can finally communicate with consumers in the store just like they do online, delivering effective advertising and an interactive experience that drives increased sales and a better in-store consumer experience."

"What's more, Wi-Spot transfers data that communicate in-store conditions such as aisle traffic, provides consumer engagement analytics, and A/B testing of message effectiveness. All are potent business intelligence tools that until now were only available to online retailers and are finally coming to physical stores."

Wi-Charge provides a range of long-distance wireless charging solutions based on a patented and field-proven-infrared technology that is safe, eco-friendly, and easy to deploy. Wi-Charge leverages its innovative long-range IR-based wireless charging platform to provide power to various verticals and environments, including the home, retail, business environments, industrial IoT devices, and more. The company has received numerous distinctions for its novel wireless power technology.

