Jean-Marc Lemaitre Joins SkyThread as EVP-Customer Success

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean-Marc Lemaitre has been named Executive Vice President of Customer Success for SkyThread, a blockchain-enabled data-network company providing error-free exchange of data among commercial aviation stakeholders.

"Jean-Marc is a proven leader with extensive experience in the aviation aftermarket and has served in a variety of roles with original equipment manufacturers," said Mark Roboff, Chief Executive Officer of SkyThread. "He has a great deal of credibility and a reputation for integrity, traits essential for stakeholder trust and confidence, and compatible with the values of the SkyThread team."

Lemaitre said digital transformation in the aerospace industry currently is focused primarily on analytics, thus overlooking a key area of improvement that is SkyThread's focus.

"That key area is the ability to rapidly record error-free aviation transactions, which is a far more fruitful pursuit," Lemaitre said. "As the industry struggles to streamline transactions and unleash more than $30 billion in unrealized value, accelerating error-free data exchange among all participants is key to customer success," he said. "I look forward to helping customers streamline transaction processes and accelerate our industry's necessary digital transformation without additional capital investment."

About SkyThread



SkyThread is a blockchain-enabled data network provider focused on empowering commercial aviation stakeholders to unleash more than $30 billion in value by rapidly accelerating error-free data exchange among participants. The company has developed a trustworthy, federated system of record coupled with industry-leading validation logic that makes data permanent and unchangeable. We call this authenticating "Data for the Life of the Aircraft." The system is compatible with existing legacy IT systems and requires no capital investment from aviation stakeholders such as airlines, lessors, airplane manufacturers, regulators, and suppliers. SkyThread's intent is for the data exchange's rules to be governed by an independent, consensus-driven, and neutral consortium comprised of diverse industry stakeholders, in which SkyThread plans to be a supplier member. Learn more at https://www.skythread.aero/

