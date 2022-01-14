Oblique Therapeutics is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a patent for its innovative AbiProt® technology

Oblique Therapeutics AB today announces that key aspects of its AbiProt® technology for discovering and developing pharmacologically tailored antibodies against clinically important targets has been granted by the USPTO as US Patent No. 11,161,901 B2. The technology uses artificially intelligent molecular probes and mass spectrometry to identify antibody binding sites on clinically relevant targets, many of which have been considered undruggable with antibodies. The AbiProt® proteomics technology from Oblique Therapeutics has the potential to bring several novel antibody medicines to large patient populations in multiple disease areas

AbiProt® was recently presented in detail in a research article in Science Advances, Rational antibody design for undruggable targets using kinetically controlled biomolecular probes (science.org). The grant of this patent provides further recognition of the high quality of the innovation being carried out by Oblique Therapeutics' team.

Owe Orwar, Ph.D., Professor, Founder and CEO of Oblique Therapeutics says:

"We are absolutely thrilled by the news from USPTO. We are today developing a number of programs out of the AbiProt® platform with a focus on pain and aggressive cancer. In particular, we have developed a world-leading portfolio of mutant-selective KRAS mAbs showing efficacy in animal models of G13D-mutated colorectal cancer and highly interesting first-in-class mAbs targeting TRPV1 intended as a replacement for opioids in pain management. The aTRPV1 mAb is R&D-partnered with a license-option with a major pharma company."

Carolina Trkulja, Ph.D., Founder and CSO of Oblique Therapeutics says:

"I'm delighted to receive this news from the USPTO and very excited for what the future holds for the AbiProt® platform and what it will mean for the patients. This technology has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for several aggressive diseases and bring new hope to these patient populations."

About AbiProt®

AbiProt®, is a proprietary methodology to identify epitopes on protein targets that have previously proven difficult to address with antibodies. AbiProt® can identify high-affinity antibody binding sites in a given protein with single amino acid resolution while the protein resides in its native environment. It is based on using a tailored molecular reporter system and proteomics. The platform yields detailed sequence and structure information for epitope identification and development. Oblique Therapeutics is applying this technology for discovery of a new generation of selective antibody therapeutics targeting cancer and pain.

Science Advances Publication about AbiProt®:

About Oblique Therapeutics

Oblique Therapeutics is a privately held Swedish biotech company developing innovative new medicines for severe diseases with a large unmet medical need focusing on pain and advanced cancer. The company uses AbiProt®, an in-house-invented, next-generation antibody platform that can generate antibodies with programmed function against the full human proteome. The portfolio comprises several antibody candidates and the small molecule OT-1096 in triple-negative breast cancer. In addition, two antibody programs are run in R&D collaborations with pharma companies. Oblique Therapeutics makes medicines that matter to patients. https://obliquet.com/

