Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of Momentus, Inc. or Stable Road Acquisition Corp to Contact Law Firm if Purchased Before July 7, 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Momentus, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) or Stable Road Acquisition Corp ( NASDAQ: SRACU)

Please contact only if you acquired shares before July 7, 2021 .

The Stable Road / Momentus investigation is based on allegations that the company or its officers and directors misrepresented and failed to disclose adverse facts about momentus's business, operations, and prospects and Stable Road's due diligence activities in connection with the merger, which were known to defendants or recklessly disregarded by them, as follows: (i) Momentus's 2019 test of its key technology, a water plasma thruster, had failed to meet Momentus's own public and internal pre-launch criteria for success, and was conducted on a prototype that was not designed to generate commercially significant amounts of thrust; (ii) the U.S. government had conveyed that it considered Momentus's CEO, defendant Mikhail Kokorich, a national security threat, which jeopardized Kokorich's continued leadership of Momentus and Momentus's launch schedule and business prospects; (iii) consequently, the revenue projections and business and operational plans provided to investors regarding Momentus and the commercial viability and timeline of its products were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (iv) Stable Road had failed to conduct appropriate due diligence of Momentus and its business operations and defendants had materially misrepresented the due diligence activities being conducted by Stable Road executives and its sponsor in connection with the merger.

If you still own Momentus, Inc. (MNTS) or Stable Road Acquisition Corp (SRACU) stock since July 7, 2021 , have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.

