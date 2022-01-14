LUKOIL Selects Lummus Ether and Alkylation Technologies for its Operations in Perm, Russia - Award strengthens partnership with LUKOIL and builds on recent awards

HOUSTON, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology announced it has been awarded a contract from LUKOIL Permnefteorgsintez for a new integrated methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) and alkylation plant at LUKOIL's refinery in Perm, Russia. The MTBE unit will use Lummus' CDEtherol® technology and the alkylation unit will use Lummus' innovative CDAlky® technology. Lummus' scope includes technology licensing, basic engineering, technical services and proprietary equipment supply.

"We are grateful to LUKOIL and to be able to support them for many years and in various locations. This extension of our relationship underscores LUKOIL's continued confidence in our comprehensive technology solutions to assist them in producing cleaner, more efficient fuels," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "The CDEtherol and CDAlky combination will provide world-class performance, flexibility and lower process emissions. These were important factors in LUKOIL's technology evaluation, and more importantly, they will be critical throughout the refinery's life cycle."

Lummus' CDEtherol and CDAlky technologies provide significant benefits to operators, including superior product quality, reduced utility and energy consumption, reduced maintenance requirements and the flexibility to produce bio-fuels in the future.

In 2021, LUKOIL selected Lummus' Novolen polypropylene technology for two new petrochemical facilities in Burgas, Bulgaria, and Kstovo, Russia.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing process technologies that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. Lummus is a master licensor of clean energy, petrochemical, refining, gas processing and renewable technologies, and a supplier of catalysts, proprietary equipment, digitalization and related lifecycle services to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

