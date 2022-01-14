Les Dames d'Escoffier Announces Call for Entries for 2022 M.F.K. Fisher Prize for Excellence in Food & Culture Media

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) announces the call for entries for its 2022 M.F.K. Fisher Prize. The award program recognizes excellence in any format of media that broadens the understanding of food and culture. The award is named in honor of renowned culinary writer M.F.K. Fisher, whose trailblazing work has encouraged deeper thought about the cultural significance of foodways around the world.

The Prize is open to eligible work in any media format including print, digital and broadcast (comprising television, radio, podcast and video). Three top cash prizes of $3000, $2000 and $1000 will be awarded to first, second and third-place winners, respectively. Entries will be judged by a panel of distinguished and diverse independent experts in food, culture and media.

"We are excited to see the entries from content creators who are crafting inspiring and educational works about food and culture," said LDEI President Deborah Mintcheff. "The M.F.K. Fisher Prize is at the core of our mission as an organization: to recognize and support excellence in food and culture through all tiers of the food, beverage and hospitality industries."

Entries for works published or aired in calendar year 2021 will be accepted from Jan. 15 - March 31, via the LDEI website, with a $75 entry fee, and an early-bird fee of $50 for entries submitted by Feb. 1. Click here for complete rules and entry information. Winners will be notified by Sept. 15, 2022.

Mary Frances Kennedy Fisher is regarded as the mother of American food writing. Her compelling prose and keen observations on food and culture continue to inspire generations of readers, writers, cooks and eaters.

Les Dames d'Escoffier International (LDEI) is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the fields of food, beverage and hospitality. The organization's 2,400 members in 43 chapters in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom and France provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy. LDEI chapters raised and donated more than $525,000 to community non-profits and philanthropic organizations in 2021. For more information, visit www.ldei.org and follow on Instagram and Twitter @lesdamesintl and Facebook Les Dames d'Escoffier Int'l.

