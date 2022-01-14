Healthcare Pros
CP Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to address the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on Jan. 21, 2022

Published: Jan. 14, 2022

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Nadeem Velani will address the CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference on Jan. 21, 2022, at 10:05 a.m. ET.

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

