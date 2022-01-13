NGL Supply Terminals Company and LIFTE H2 To Accelerate the Deployment of Hydrogen Infrastructure in North America

BOSTON and PETAL, Miss., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Legend LLC (Legend) a leader in the handling and logistics of liquid, gaseous and cryogenic commodities, and LIFTE H2 Inc (LIFTE), a global hydrogen company focused on developing, deploying, and operating next generation infrastructure, announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore hydrogen solutions to business customers across the United States, including in key west coast, southeast, and northeast markets. Legend and LIFTE both recognize the opportunity presented by the emerging hydrogen economy in North America, characterized by increasingly high ambition amongst corporations to diversify their operations and the limited hydrogen expertise in the market to meet this demand.

Leveraging Legend's expertise in transporting hazardous materials and LIFTE's expertise in hydrogen project engineering, delivery, operations, and codes & standards, the companies will collaborate to increase the availability of renewable hydrogen to commercial and industrial customers. Utilizing their combined capabilities Legend and LIFTE will jointly service new and existing customers.

"Together with Legend we will aim to address an increasing demand for cost effective and reliable turn-key hydrogen solutions at scale from companies in the US seeking to decarbonize their operations," said Matthew Blieske CEO of LIFTE H2. "We are excited to work with both partners and customers motivated to truly accelerate the use of hydrogen and are missing of the capabilities and technology access that we provide."

"We are excited to work with LIFTE H2 to provide transportation of hydrogen fuel to the North American market. There is massive potential for both users and suppliers, and we are confident this collaboration will provide the critical piece of the supply chain to link them together," said Shane Wittig of Legend.

ABOUT LEGEND LLC.: https://itislegend.com/

Legend is a private company whose leadership has over 30 years of experience in the distribution of liquid, gaseous and cryogenic commodities. Legend's office is in Petal, Mississippi with 90 full time employees. Every year, Legend's team facilitates the delivery of over 25,000 truck loads in 10 states across the Southeastern United States. Legend's customer base consists of some of the largest E&P, midstream and utility companies in North America.

ABOUT LIFTE H2, INC.: https://www.lifteh2.com/

LIFTE H2 is a technology-differentiated hydrogen development company and was founded by the former strategy, engineering, and product development leadership teams from one of the world's leading hydrogen infrastructure companies. With offices in Boston, Massachusetts, and Berlin, Germany, and 30 full-time staff, we currently have projects in development around the globe. LIFTE works with suppliers, customers, and other partners who seek to establish a competitive position in the hydrogen economy in preparation for near-term rapid scaling. For more information, visit lifteh2.com.

