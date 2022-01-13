Motiva Announces Nearly $130K in Grants to Emergency Responders

HOUSTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motiva Enterprises today announced the recipients of its inaugural Motiva First Responder Grant Program, awarding nearly $130,000 to 17 emergency response organizations in communities that host Motiva's assets across six states.

Representatives from Tampa Fire Rescue received a grant award from Motiva on Jan. 12, 2022, to upgrade existing marine firefighting capabilities.

Through this program, grants up to $10,000 per applicant are being awarded annually to eligible organizations to fund the purchase of safety equipment, professional training or safety education programs.

Motiva President & CEO Brian Coffman said the grant program strengthens Motiva's partnership with local emergency response organizations.

"Supporting organizations which contribute so much toward the safety of the community is one way we at Motiva put our core values into practice," said Coffman. "We hope these contributions will have a lasting, measurable impact while increasing the safety and preparedness of local first responders."

One of the 17 recipients is Tampa Fire Rescue, which plans to use its grant to upgrade and add to existing marine firefighting capabilities.

"This much-needed Motiva grant will be used to purchase additional firefighting water flow and foam related equipment to our marine firefighting vessels," said Tampa Fire Rescue Captain John Bogush. "We sincerely appreciate the support Motiva is providing to the community."

Another recipient, the Port Neches Fire Department, plans to use its grant to purchase a thermal imaging camera.

"We greatly appreciate the support that Motiva is providing to enhance public safety in Port Neches," said Port Neches Fire Chief Eloy Vega. "Grants like this one sponsored by our local corporate partners are an important funding source that help make our communities safer."

This is the inaugural cycle of the Motiva First Responder Grant Program. Applications for the next cycle of grant awards will be accepted Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, 2022.

Additional details about the program and a complete list of award recipients can be found online at motiva.com/community/grants.

Motiva's Profile

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Motiva refines, distributes and markets petroleum products throughout the Americas. The company's Port Arthur Manufacturing Complex in Port Arthur, TX, is comprised of North America's largest refinery with a crude capacity of 630,000 barrels a day, the country's largest base oil plant, and an adjacent chemical plant. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses with Shell and Phillips 66 (for the 76® brand), Motiva's marketing operations support more than 5,000 retail gasoline stations. The company's 2,400 U.S. employees are dedicated to delivering excellence and having fun making a difference. Motiva is wholly owned by Aramco.

