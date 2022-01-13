InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Help a Person Gradually Quit Smoking (BMA-5713)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a device to help a smoker gradually kick the habit by controlling when he could access and smoke cigarettes," said an inventor, from Braintree, Mass., "so I invented the TIME RELEASE CIGARETTE DISPENSER. My design could gradually limit the user's daily ration."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to help a person gradually quit smoking. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional quitting methods. As a result, it limits access to a supply of cigarettes and it could help to reduce cigarette consumption. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who want to quit smoking. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5713, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

