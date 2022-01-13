Cooper Housing Institute Awards $100,000 Grant to Illumination Foundation

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cooper Housing Institute announced today that it has awarded Orange, California-based Illumination Foundation with a $100,000 grant to aid in the staffing of behavioral health therapists.

The additional licensed behavioral therapists at Illumination Foundation will aid newly housed clients at their homes, assist in their behavioral health needs and provided therapy in order to ensure a smooth transition to housing stability.

"The Cooper Housing Institute is proud to provide this grant to assist Illumination Foundation in expanding such a critical position at their non-profit association that provides necessary help to affordable housing residents in need," said Co-Founder Will Cooper Jr. "We recognize that treating mental health is fundamental to addressing the root cause of homelessness."

Illumination Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3), provides targeted, interdisciplinary services for the most vulnerable homeless adults and children in order to disrupt the cycle of homelessness. More than 55,000 people are homeless in Southern California each year – 32,000 children are part of that number. Illumination Foundation assesses every individual person to identify needs and provide immediate relief, when necessary, followed by the care that combines housing, case management, medical care, mental health, and workforce services to decrease community dependency. The organization offers a low-entry threshold for the most vulnerable members of the community, with a focus on keeping families together and helping those with significant and/or chronic health conditions.

About Cooper Housing Institute

The Cooper Housing Institute is a private 501(c)(3) foundation founded in 2018 by the Cooper family, whose commitment to affordable housing spans 50 years. The foundation strives to make housing a priority in the United States by supporting research, education and programs that address housing affordability and homelessness. The organization focuses on the root causes of the shortage of affordable housing and chronic homelessness across the nation, and aims to focus on objective, fact-driven research that brings often divergent groups together to embrace common sense solutions. The Cooper Housing Institute was formed by Will N. Cooper Sr. and Will N. Cooper Jr., leaders of Irvine, California-based WNC, a leading provider of investment, asset management and development services in the affordable housing industry. To learn more, visit https://cooperhousinginstitute.org/.

