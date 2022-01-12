The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Educational Fund Partners with Grubhub to Launch $2 Million Grant Program for Hispanic-Owned Restaurants Across the Country The USHCC Educational Fund is proud to join forces with Grubhub to support Hispanic-owned restaurants impacted by COVID

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Education Fund , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization affiliated with the United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), and Grubhub , a leading U.S. food-ordering and delivery marketplace, have opened applications for the USHCC & Grubhub Restaurant Small Business Grant Program. The program is supported by proceeds from Grubhub's Donate the Change Program, and grants will range from $5,000 to $10,000.

Nearly 300 grants will be given to eligible Hispanic-owned restaurants across the country, including in Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Chicago, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego and San Jose.

"As our restaurant industries work to re-open their doors and look towards recovering, they'll need access to the resources and tools offered by the USHCC national network, now more than ever before," said Ramiro A. Cavazos, President & CEO, USHCC. "Many of the Hispanic-owned restaurants who managed to stay open and not completely shut down, are looking for guidance and support as we work to jumpstart the economy and get people back to work. We are excited to partner with Grubhub on this important initiative and applaud these efforts to support minority-owned restaurants who are struggling so much during the pandemic."

"Small businesses have faced a disproportionately difficult 18 months, and it's crucial that we support them to ensure they remain part of the fabric in our communities," said Kevin Kearns, senior vice president of restaurants at Grubhub. "We are proud to work with the USHCC and provide this much needed support to Hispanic-owned restaurants in their recovery efforts."

Throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, the USHCC was named the official partner of Grubhub's Donate the Change program, which has raised tens of millions of dollars for organizations in need since launching in late 2018. The partnership welcomed Grubhub and Seamless diners to opt-in, round up their order total and donate the difference, with the company matching eligible donations from Grubhub+ members.

Starting today through January 26, the USHCC & Grubhub Restaurant Small Business Grant Program will accept applications from eligible Hispanic-owned restaurants. To qualify for a grant, Hispanic-owned restaurants must satisfy the following requirements: The restaurant must be majority Hispanic-owned and have an active EIN number, have less than 20 full-time employees and have been in operation for at least nine months from the date that they complete the application form.

Restaurants wishing to apply for grants should visit here . Questions about the application and program should be sent to press@ushcc.com.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 32 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About the USHCC

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) actively promotes the economic growth, development, and interests of 5 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $800 billion to the American economy every year. The USHCC is America's largest small business advocacy group, representing more than 260 local chambers and business associations nationwide, and also partners with hundreds of major American corporations. For more information, please visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

