NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Hundred, is pleased to announce the promotion of Skie Ocasio to Chief Operating Officer.

Skie Ocasio promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Four Hundred

In this new role, Skie will build upon his current responsibilities, including supervising all daily operations of the company; working closely with the CEO and the Founder in developing and implementing strategies, procedures, and business plans, needed to enhance company growth; performing employee reviews, and developing corrective action plans if needed; and, something he has a particular talent for, cultivating and providing opportunities for rising talent within the organization

"We are thrilled that Skie Ocasio will take on the role as Chief Operating Officer at Four Hundred. He has been an integral part of our team for over two years, and we know he will lead the group in innovative changes as we move forward into 2022," shares Founder, Tony Abrams.

A true leader in service and hospitality, Skie has been instrumental in developing, growing, and maintaining successful business operations for both B-to-C and B-to-B luxury lifestyle service providers, including Four Hundred, Luxury Attaché, and Quintessentially, in New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and overseas in Buenos Aires, São Paolo, Panama City, Mexico City, Vancouver and Toronto.

In addition, Skie has a strong track record of success launching numerous corporate affiliations with financial institutions and luxury brands. His years of experience have allowed him to build a strong network and develop excellent interpersonal skills. Skie is a strategic thinker with an entrepreneurial spirit and has an expansive background in management, contract negotiation, business development, budgeting, hospitality and service, entertainment, and food and beverage.

Skie entered the world of hospitality at the Marriott Corporation, working as a hospitality trainer and facilitator for hotel brands such as the SLS Beverly Hills, The Water and Beach Club in Puerto Rico, The Betsy in Miami, and The Gansevoort in New York City. At sea, Skie trained staff for international cruise line companies such as Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and Princess.

Outside his professional career, Skie is an ardent supporter of the Arts, working with Broadway for Arts Education, Big Apple Performing Arts (home of New York City Gay Men's Chorus), Youth Pride Chorus, and Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids. Skie has served as Chairman of the Board for Board for Arts Education and Big Apple Performing Arts and has produced and hosted multiple fundraising events raising nearly $1MM for various non-profits and where he was instrumental in bringing in A-list guest star talent, including Betty Buckley, Nick Adams, Erica Jayne, Shoshana Bean, Eden Espinosa, and Faith Prince.

About Four Hundred: Four Hundred is a member-based, Virtuoso-accredited, travel and concierge company, employing a passionate team of travel and hospitality advisors that believe in the journey, not just the destination. Four Hundred members benefit from their deep knowledge and valuable insight into the best travel and hospitality experiences worldwide, via their global network of trusted industry contacts, and their ability to plan and execute every trip and experience to perfection.

For more information:

Julie Leventhal

REYA Commmunications

Julie@reyacommunications.com

516-236-7366

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Hundred