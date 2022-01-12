News Media Publication "Grid" Launches with Focus on Interconnected Storytelling

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grid, a publication that gives avid news readers clarity on the stories that matter most, launched today. Grid.news , the publication's website, is dedicated to reporting on how the most important trends, challenges, and opportunities of the day connect to one another – and require connected solutions.

Grid is founded by CEO Mark Bauman, an award-winning media executive with decades of experience working for National Geographic, Smithsonian Media, and ABC News, and by Executive Editor Laura McGann, an accomplished editor and reporter with expertise in policy and politics whose previous positions include leadership roles at Vox and POLITICO.

Grid's reporting and storytelling include a daily newsletter that readers can subscribe to here . The publication brings a fresh approach to journalism, one focused on breaking down silos so journalists can work in collaboration. Grid, through its reporting and signature 360-degree format, shows readers how stories connect across beats and how to understand them through multiple lenses. Grid puts data and expertise up front and uses novel formats to help readers navigate complex stories.

"Our journalists and subject-matter experts collaborate on today's most important stories, connecting different threads so that our audience can see the bigger picture," said Bauman. "That key idea drives every story that Laura and her experienced editorial team report. Covid, for example, is a medical story, a political story, a misinformation story, and an economic story. We bring all of that together in one place, so that people don't have to chase each of those pieces across the web."

"I've spent my career building strong editorial teams that add up to more than the sum of their parts," McGann said. "When reporters and editors with different expertise and skills collaborate, there's a multiplying effect on all of their work."

"This has been particularly true in big news moments, when reporters and editors abandoned their silos to tackle questions from multiple angles at once," McGann said. "Grid is designed to make this exception to the rule the norm. I've built a team of exceptional journalists who see connections across beats and believe that working across traditional reporting lines will lead to better stories."

Grid's newsroom, based in Washington, D.C., will focus on the most consequential stories of our time, including global security, climate change, science, misinformation, trade, and the state of American democracy. At launch, Grid is taking a look at vaccine hesitancy among pregnant women through multiple lenses, an in-depth and data-driven analysis of climate change solutions , cheerleading's antitrust problem , and an analysis of what Russia and Putin are really after when it comes to Ukraine.

