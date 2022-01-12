Metal Roofing Products to Post Strong Demand Gains Through 2025

CLEVELAND, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While asphalt shingles will continue to account for the largest share of US roofing demand through 2025, a new Freedonia Group analysis projects that metal products – particularly standing seam metal roofing – will post above average demand growth:

In both the residential and commercial markets, metal roofing will see gains due to its superior resistance to severe weather events (particularly uplift caused by high winds), long product lifespan, and ability to serve as cool roofing.

Furthermore, an increasing number of consumers will select metal roofing because of its favorable aesthetics, such as its availability in a wide range of colors.

Standing seam roofing will continue to account for the largest share of metal roofing demand, supported by its favorable performance properties and ability to be used as both low- and steep-slope roofing. However, metal shingles, shakes, and tiles will see the fastest growth going forward, boosted by increasing use of these products in the residential market as homeowners seek more durable alternatives to asphalt shingles.

US Roofing Demand in Value Terms to Advance Nearly 7% Through 2025

The Freedonia Group projects US demand for roofing to rise modestly through 2025, when it will total 277.8 million squares. Although roofing demand rose rapidly in 2021 as housing starts surged and homeowners with the means to do so engaged in reroofing projects, demand for roofing will moderate beginning in 2022. Additionally, average gains will be slowed by the elevated base in 2020.

In value terms, roofing demand will advance at a more rapid pace – 6.7% annually to $23.1 billion in 2025 – as consumers increasingly opt for (generally more expensive) products that offer superior performance and aesthetic properties, such as laminated asphalt shingles and metal roofing.

Roofing, now available from the Freedonia Group, analyzes US roofing demand by product, application (new vs. reroofing), market, slope (steep-slope vs. low slope), installation type (self-adhesive membranes, mechanically attached), and US geographic region. Demand is provided in both area terms (squares) and value terms (US dollars).

Roofing product demand is segmented by the following products (and types):

asphalt shingles (standard laminated, high-performance laminated, three-tab)

metal roofing (standing seam; shingles, shakes, and tiles; corrugated panels and other metal roofing)

bituminous roofing (polymer-modified bitumen membranes, standard roofing felts)

plastic single-ply roofing (thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO); polyvinyl chloride (PVC); other plastic membranes)

rubber single-ply roofing (ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM); other rubber formulations)

roofing tile (concrete, clay and porcelain)

wood shingles and shakes

other small volume roofing products (spray polyurethane foam (SPF); composite (polymer)/synthetic shingles, shakes, and tiles; slate; liquid-applied roof coatings used as primary roofing; tensioned fabric; vegetative/green roofing; solar roofing; all other roofing products)

Demand for roofing in the residential market is also analyzed by housing type:

single-family housing

multifamily housing

manufactured housing

Demand for commercial roofing is analyzed by building type:

office, retail, and lodging

institutional

industrial

transportation and other (including civic centers; courthouses; government administrative and public safety facilities; post offices; agriculture facilities; and recreational facilities)

