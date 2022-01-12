InventHelp Inventors Develop Modification for Refrigerated Commercial Trailers (CNC-698)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a modification for refrigerated commercial trailers that would eliminate the struggle associated with locating and using a tank inlet located underneath the frame," said one of two inventors, from Mount Holly, N.C., "so we invented the REEFILL FUEL SYSTEM FOR REFRIGERATED TRAILERS. Our design could greatly simplify the refueling process."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to refuel a refrigerated commercial trailer. In doing so, it eliminates the need to access a tank inlet beneath the frame on the side. As a result, it enhances safety, convenience and comfort and it saves time and effort. The invention features a reliable and durable design that is easy to use and it is ideal for manufacturers of refrigerated trailers. Additionally, a design variation is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CNC-698, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp