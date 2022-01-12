GenomOncology Pathology Workbench to Support OmniSeq INSIGHT℠, a Genomic and Immune Profiling Test That Identifies Potential Treatment and Clinical Trial Options for Solid Tumors

CLEVELAND, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenomOncology announced today that GenomOncology (GO) Pathology Workbench has been selected by Labcorp's OmniSeq to support the analysis and reporting of OmniSeq INSIGHT℠, a comprehensive genomic and immune profiling test for solid tumors.

(PRNewsfoto/GenomOncology)

OmniSeq INSIGHT combines genomic and immune profiling to comprehensively characterize a patient's tumor to identify potential treatment and clinical trial options. OmniSeq INSIGHT examines the full coding region of 523 genes by next generation sequencing for mutations, copy number alterations, fusions microsatellite instability (MSI), tumor mutation burden (TMB), and expression of 64 immune genes in the tumor microenvironment. The test also includes PD-L1 by immunohistochemistry.

"Our partnership with GenomOncology has advanced our ability to efficiently classify variants, match therapies and identify trials located within 200 miles of the patient's home," says Shengle Zhang, MD, Laboratory Director of OmniSeq. "This highly customized laboratory information system supports OmniSeq's competitive turnaround time of matched precision medicine options to ordering clinicians for their cancer patients."

To streamline variant review, interpretation, and case reporting, OmniSeq implemented the highly customized GO Pathology Workbench. Central to the GO Pathology Workbench's function is a proprietary, algorithmically-driven database of evidence and guideline-based therapeutic options and clinical trials. The results are displayed in the comprehensive OmniSeq INSIGHT test report.

"The adaptability and versatility of the GO Pathology Workbench enabled us to efficiently customize the workbench to accommodate the unique features of the OmniSeq INSIGHT test. By providing the knowledge and evidence needed for effective variant interpretation, GO Pathology Workbench provides a tool to support OmniSeq INSIGHT's swift turnaround time," said Matt Stachowiak, PhD, Director of Product Management at GenomOncology.

In June 2021, Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, acquired OmniSeq. OmniSeq INSIGHT is available to U.S.-based clinicians exclusively through Labcorp, and across Canada through Dynacare, a Labcorp company. The test is also available to global biopharmaceutical companies exclusively through Labcorp Drug Development. For more information about OmniSeq INSIGHT, visit oncology.labcorp.com/omniseq .

About GenomOncology

GenomOncology provides the healthcare community with data-driven insights to improve cancer care. GenomOncology strengthens your precision oncology program by transforming valuable, but unusable data, into actionable oncology treatment options and strategic insights. GenomOncology's Precision Oncology Platform (POP) powers its comprehensive set of end-to-end software solutions that enhance decision support. POP combines both proprietary content and public and licensed data sets with your internal patient data to provide you the information necessary to improve patient outcomes. Learn more at www.genomoncology.com.

Media Contact

Alysia Kaplan, Director of Marketing

GenomOncology, LLC

(440) 617-6087

alysia@genomoncology.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GenomOncology