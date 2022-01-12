Doctors for Disaster Preparedness Recommends COVID Medical Kit

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its January newsletter, Doctors for Disaster Preparedness suggests that all households should have a COVID medical kit, which is also a general medical kit. With supply chain disruptions, essential items may be unobtainable when needed, and professional medical services may be inaccessible.

The kit should include a blood pressure monitor, a clinical thermometer tested to be sure it works, a pulse oximeter, and possibly a nebulizer.

People can easily prepare some home remedies in case of exposure to COVID or early symptoms, states DDP president Jane Orient, M.D. Small studies have shown that iodine-containing mouthwash and nasal spray can cut hospitalization and death by 80 percent or more. Nebulized dilute hydrogen peroxide can also be helpful.

The prevention kit recommended by Dr. Peter McCullough contains zinc tablets (50 mg), vitamin D3 (5,000 iu), vitamin C (3,000 mg), and quercetin (500 mg).

At a recent COVID summit sponsored by DDP, Dr. Richard Urso stated: "We are always going to be faced with new and untreatable disorders, and often the answers are already in our toolbox." He has successfully used repurposed drugs in treating more than 1,000 COVID patients.

Dr. Urso's "new favorite drug" is cyproheptadine (Periactin), which is commonly used to treat allergy symptoms. It appears to block the release of substances that cause hypersensitivity pneumonia, he states. Another favorite is fenofibrate, most commonly used to lower cholesterol and triglycerides. It also has antiviral and antithrombotic effects, he notes.

Among other drugs, Dr. Urso discussed montelukast (Singulair), dutasteride (Avodart), colchicine, and melatonin. Most of the drugs require a prescription, Dr. Orient states, but most doctors are quite familiar with them.

The newsletter also mentions infection control measures such as use of a fabric steamer to denature inhaled virus, and the use of ozone-generating devices as a rapid way to disinfect transportation vehicles or hospital rooms.

Doctors for Disaster Preparedness is a group of scientists (including physicians) founded in 1984, which provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

