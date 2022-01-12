Coolpo is awarded by WTMR@CES2022 and recognized twice as a top company by BestStartup.Asia

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coolpo, an award-winning global leader in video conferencing solutions, has recently received several distinctions for its flagship product, the Coolpo AI Huddle Pana. Such awards came from two established institutions: the global business magazine's arm in Asia, BestStartup.Asia and Global TechMedia (organized by Expo Overseas Communication).

Coolpo is awarded by WTMR@CES2022

BestStartup Asia showcased its top picks for 2021 for various categories. Among them are the best Chinese Hardware and the best Chinese Telecommunications companies. The selection process was based on Innovation, Growth, Management, and Societal impact based on Crunchbase and SemRush (online tools for finding business information and improving web visibility, respectively). Other companies in the 101 Top Chinese Hardware Companies and Startups include Lenovo, Moore Threads, Anker Innovations, etc, which are known worldwide. On the other hand, companies in the 101 Top Chinese Telecommunications Companies and Startups include well-known companies such as China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom.

Further, at the beginning of 2022, Coolpo has received recognition from World TechMedia Recommendations @CES2022 (formerly known as CES Tech Awards). A jury composed of more than 20 science and technology media professionals judged 148 products to come up with 12 outstanding brands. The goal of Global TechMedia is to:

Establish the "product innovation" of Chinese companies;

Jointly build the gold-standard for Science and Technology products; and

Establish a high-quality scientific and technological experience for consumers worldwide.

Moreover, the organizers of WTMR@CES2022 will be donating proceeds to Unicef.

It is a great beginning to 2022 for Coolpo. By receiving two recognitions at the end of 2021 and another one in the first week of 2022, the brand has effectively established its foothold on the global market scene. The Coolpo AI Huddle Pana's 360-degree camera and smart microphones detect and highlight active participants in video conferences. The device's integrated speaker ensures clarity of audio output. With these features plus the innate intelligence incorporated into the technology, users are guaranteed a perfectly immersive hybrid meeting experience through Zoom, Microsoft Teams, WebEx, and more.

About Coolpo:

Coolpo's flagship product, the Coolpo AI Huddle Pana, is an All-in-One video conferencing device that includes innovative features such as a 360° camera and speakers, 4 smart microphones, and Meeting Flex technology that stitches images together to create a panoramic shot of your huddle room spaces. Its plug-and-play feature allows users to easily maneuver the Pana. However, for advanced picture and video customizations, CoolpoTools is available for safe & free download as well. The company believes in protecting its customers' privacy and security through its current and up-and-coming products and services.

