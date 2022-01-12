Christian Dunaway Joins Gresham Smith as Market Vice President

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gresham Smith, a top-ranked national architecture and engineering firm with more than $200 million in annual gross revenue, is proud to announce that Christian Dunaway, P.E., has joined the firm as the Market Vice President (MVP) of the Water + Environment market, which encompasses nearly 100 professionals across seven states. As MVP, Dunaway will lead the market's day-to-day operations and provide professional growth and development opportunities for staff.

"We're excited to announce Christian as our Water + Environment market's MVP," said CEO Rodney Chester. "His deep industry experience, combined with his proven leadership skills, make him a tremendous asset. I look forward to the ways he will further develop our Water + Environment team's collaborative, client-centric culture and help us hone and develop our roster of talent."

A registered professional engineer, Dunaway brings 24 years of experience leading people, managing projects and overseeing business operations. He joins Gresham Smith from Tetra Tech, where he established the company's infrastructure business in the Metro Atlanta area in 2012. Dunaway has been heavily involved with a number of clients in the Atlanta area including Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, and City of Atlanta. Most recently he managed Tetra Tech's Resilient and Sustainable Infrastructure operations across the United States, encompassing approximately 38 offices and 750 employees.

An active community and industry leader, he is a member of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals, the American Water Works Association, the Water Environmental Federation, and the Design Build Institute of America. He is a graduate of Auburn University where he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Civil Engineering.

