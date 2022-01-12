The Best Ambulatory Surgery Center In Seattle and Bellevue Reduces Strain On Hospitals Carillon Point Surgery Center Takes On Outpatient Surgeries To Decrease The Stress Of COVID-19 On Local Hospitals

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 hospitalizations once again rising, many elective procedures have recently been delayed or canceled. Many elective surgeries are eligible for outpatient care, allowing ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) like Carillon Point Surgery Center to serve these patients and surgeons alike by removing the demand for elective surgeries from local hospitals.

As one of the top ASCs in Washington State, Carillon Point Surgery center caters to plastic, cosmetic, and gender affirming surgeons, offering the newest and most advanced surgical equipment on-site such as CO2 lasers, ultrasonic liposuction, and helium plasma devices. The Medicare-accredited surgical suite is available to surgeons to host their surgeries.

The team at Carillon Point Surgery Center is highly trained, familiar with plastic and cosmetic surgery, and patient focused. Your patients can expect a friendly and professional environment every step of the way. As the best Bellevue ASC, Carillon Point Surgery Center continues to do its part in relieving the stress COVID-19 has put on our community by accommodating elective surgeries in their facilities.

A surgeon who has operated at Carillon Point Surgery Center before says, "The surgery center is very clean and organized leadership is very accommodating to my feedback the team is welcoming and professional most importantly, my patients report positive experiences."

Carillon Point Surgical Center takes a surgeon's entire skillset and experience into account along with their education and accreditations, making our surgeons some of the best and top rated. From new to experienced surgeons alike, the best ASC in Seattle accommodates surgeons from all specialties and experiences. Patients are COVID tested using on-site testing equipment before coming into the building on the day of surgery. Strict protocols are in place to protect patients, surgeons, and staff.

About Carillon Point Surgery Center: Carillon Point Surgery Center is the top ambulatory surgery center in Washington State. Specifically catering to plastic and cosmetic surgeons, Carillon Point Surgery Center is one of the few outpatient surgery centers accredited to host visiting surgeons. With a 30-year history and premier location on Lake Washington, Carillon Point Surgery Center is the best ASC Seattle, Bellevue, and Kirkland offer.

