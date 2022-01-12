Awardco Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2022, a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco , the employee recognition and rewards company that builds culture through value-driven recognition, announced today that it has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in the U.S. small and medium company category recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2022. The Employees' Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor .

"We are beyond thrilled to get this recognition. We value our team more than I can even articulate, and this Glassdoor award simply confirms that. The Awardco platform was designed to put power in the hands of employees, and it was inspired by a simple question: how would we want to treat our own employees?" said Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco founder and CEO. "We are nothing without our talented, dedicated, fun, and creative team members. They motivate us to be better, to be bold—and we couldn't ask for a better team as we move forward in 2022 with ambitious plans to change the way rewards, compensation, and behavior-building impact organizations worldwide."

This recognition sets the stage for an exciting 2022 at Awardco and builds on a successful 2021 that included achieving over 100% growth and securing the largest Series A funding in HR SaaS history. Awardco has an ambitious year ahead. The organization will focus on how recognition and rewards are part of the holistic employee experience and how this area can build employee behavior. And, Awardco will continue to evolve its industry-leading rewards marketplace. These initiatives reflect its investment in employees, especially its own.

"Awardco's mission is to reimagine the way recognition has been done in the past. Recognition is so much more than a plaque, a timepiece, or a certificate—it's celebrating everyone every day for their accomplishments and successes. Working for Awardco and being a part of its mission is enabling and powerful and has left a lasting impact on me," said Bree Schmitt-Falder, account executive at Awardco.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

