Rover Labs Partners with New Jersey Department of Health to Provide Saliva-based COVID-19 Testing to Public Schools Testing Program Offers Saliva-based RT-PCR COVID-19 Testing to Over 200 New Jersey Public Schools

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rover Labs, a diagnostics technology leader in end-to-end saliva testing, is providing saliva-based PCR COVID-19 testing to over 200 New Jersey public schools through a testing program with the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH).

To ensure safer in-person learning, Rover Labs is testing students, teachers and staff at participating K-12 public schools in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Monmouth and Sussex counties using Fluidigm Corporation (Nasdaq:FLDM) technology. The testing program began on October 18 and will continue for a full year, testing thousands of samples per day once all schools in the program are onboarded.

Rover Labs' non-invasive saliva-based testing service enables scalable, simple high-volume sample collection, providing a less expensive and more comfortable experience than traditional nasal swabs. Test recipients in the program provide their saliva samples through a simple self-collection process overseen by Rover Labs' sample collection supervisors.

Rover Labs' testing service utilizes its proprietary cloud-based lab information system, Rover CloudLIS, which streamlines the process of registering test recipients and enables fast and confidential reporting of test results directly to smartphones.

"The ability for schools to test for COVID-19 simply and seamlessly so that infection can be identified early to keep the student and teacher population safe is essential," said Mark Fasciano, Rover Labs CEO. "We are proud to partner with the NJDOH and be part of the solution to keeping kids in the classroom and giving parents and teachers peace of mind."

"Fluidigm is excited to provide Rover Labs with the technology to enable simple, affordable and accessible testing, helping to keep staff and students healthy in hundreds of public schools across New Jersey," said Chris Linthwaite, Fluidigm President and CEO. "Collaborations with many labs and educational institutions are based upon our technology, which offers easy, non-invasive sample collection, accuracy and speed to results. We are gratified for the opportunity to help ensure a safe environment for in-person learning."

About Rover Labs

Rover Labs supplies COVID PCR saliva testing with Fluidigm® technology to the NY-metro area and beyond. With a focus on school testing, back-to-work, and large, private-group gatherings, Rover Labs provides a timely, cost-effective end-to-end testing solution with simple and scalable test provisioning, registration, and results reporting through its cloud-based LIS system, Rover CloudLIS. Rover also provides CloudLIS to third party labs and diagnostic system manufacturers. Rover Labs has a strategic partnership with Rover Diagnostics, a spin-out of Columbia University, which was included in the NIH RADx program in 2020.

