Popular CEU course, All Treated Wood is Not the Same, sets record.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viance, an innovation leader in the wood preservation industry, announces the creation of the CEU course All Treated Wood is Not the Same, introduced by Ron Blank and Associates on December 20. The course set a record for the most course takers in any 10-day period at ronblank.com with 1,017 design professionals receiving CEU credits.

This narrated video course explains how wood is pressure treated, the differences in preservatives and retention standards for interior, exterior above ground, ground contact, marine exposure and fire retardant uses. Also covered in the course are research and development processes, EPA's regulatory compliance process, the American Wood Protection Association's role as the principal standards-writing body for the specification of preservatives and retentions, green-approved attributes, and the treatment standards in residential deck construction.

John Hussa, Viance President, states, "The design community is the most important audience for us in specifying treated wood products for commercial construction. The course provides the background on why there are preservative differences for specific uses as well as the advancements in preservative formulations for more environmentally-advanced applications."

"This is a record," states Ron Blank, President and Owner of Ron Blank and Associates. "The architects love the topic as this course explains the standards and guidelines for treated wood preservatives in order to ensure wood projects are code compliant. Architects and specifiers learn about testing methods and applications that will help them evaluate treated wood for future projects."

This new course is a free, on-demand, online course providing one AIA HSW/LU CE hour, one AIBD CE Hour, one AAA and OAA structured learning hour, and one SAA Core Learning hour.

About Viance, LLC

Viance, a leading provider of wood treatment preservatives, offers an extensive range of advanced wood treatment technologies and services to the global wood preservation industry. With expertise in wood biocides and wood protection chemicals, Viance is an industry leader in the development of advanced building material solutions and utility pole protection that improve the performance and durability of wood products. Visit treatedwood.com, ultrapolenxt.com and designwood.com.

About Ron Blank & Associates, Inc.

Ron Blank started his company in 1985 based on one underlying mission, to bridge the gap between design professionals and product manufacturers. Ron Blank started the first nationwide architectural specifications program for manufacturers, filling the need for easily accessible product information presentations for design professionals. RBA also developed one of the first online learning centers for design professionals, who around the world, continue to earn their Continuing Education credits every day. Learn more at ronblank.com.

