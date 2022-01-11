P.L. Marketing Adopts Movista's Innovative Retail Workforce Technology as Part of Their Future-Focused Business Strategy

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movista, Inc. Founded in 1989, P.L. Marketing is a nationally recognized merchandising services company supporting Kroger in their retail execution initiatives including positively impacting their Our Brands product portfolio. The employee-owned business has recently announced the adoption of advanced workforce management and retail execution technology that will be used by its employees across the largest supermarket chain in the U.S.

"We strive to be a best-in-class service provider for the best-in-class grocery retailer. As the quality of our employee-owners is such a differentiator for us, we are excited to match them with the tools they deserve," said Nick Basch, President, P.L. Marketing. "Additionally, the Movista platform will enhance our ability to deliver immediate successes to Kroger and position us for future growth."

P.L. Marketing will implement Movista across their retail workforce: streamlining workforce tasks, modernizing operational execution, and enhancing field team engagement. The technology will integrate seamlessly with the company's various retail execution, reset, and fulfillment programs, not to mention supporting the strategic growth of their 360 Merchandising Solutions, LLC clients.

"Movista and P.L. Marketing share the same gold standard when it comes to providing excellent customer experiences. We highly regard the level of service they provide to Kroger and are thrilled to join forces," said Movista's Chief Customer Officer, Eric Wilson.

For additional information regarding P.L. Marketing and 360 Merchandising Solutions, LLC, visit www.plmarketing.net and www.360merch.com.

About Movista

Movista is a global SaaS provider for retail execution and workforce management. As the world's first and only platform to enable collaboration between retailers, brands, service providers, and distributors, Movista streamlines work and delivers revenue gains to all retail stakeholders. For more information, visit www.movista.com.

