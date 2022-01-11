Iconic Bow Meets Iconic Glow! Introducing the Pixi + Hello Kitty Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixi Beauty is proud to celebrate the launch of a limited-edition collection created together with fellow British-born global icon, Hello Kitty!

Pixi Beauty + Hello Kitty Collaboration

"I am so excited to bring you this collaboration with Hello Kitty, a girlfriend I have adored for a long time!" says Petra Strand, Founder of Pixi. "There are so many things Hello Kitty and Pixi share in common. Both were born in London, both have made friends all around the world and both are loved by people of all ages. It is the perfect match!"

The limited-edition 9-piece collection features a few familiar Pixi skincare and makeup favourites adorned with Hello Kitty's silhouette and iconic bow, plus new treats that have some of her much-adored skin-loving ingredients, including apples, to leave the complexion with our signature Pixi glow! The colour collection also includes some beautiful shades and hues inspired by the enduring Hello Kitty aesthetic.

A for Apples ($10) : Pack of 3 multi-vitamin infusion sheet masks for a dose of vitamin A and apple extract

AnyWhere Patches ($24) : Contains 90 rejuvenating face patches to instantly smooth, soothe and hydrate

Glow Tonic ( $15 for 100ml, $29 for 250ml): Multiple award-winning 5% glycolic acid toner gently exfoliates and brightens, revealing healthy glowing skin

Makeup Fixing Mist ($15) : Rose water and green tea all-over setting mist prolongs makeup wear and keeps it from moving, melting or settling into fine lines or pores

Chrome Glow Palette ($20) : Curated multi-use palette with 9 shades that blend like a dream and impart a lovely lustre on skin

Hello Glow-y Powder ($18) : Silky soft lustrous powder made with natural mineral pigments for a soft, radiant finish

Eye Effects ($22) : Energize the eyes with this cheerful blend of 9 happy pigments that give multi-dimensional definition

Endless Silky Eye Pen in LondonFog ($12) : Water-resistant formula gives the concentrated colour of a liquid liner in a silky, easy to apply gel pencil

Lip Tone ($8) : pH reactive moisturizing tint creates your unique hint-of-a-tint colour

The Pixi + Hello Kitty Collection will be available exclusively at pixibeauty.com and the Pixi Boutiques in Los Angeles and London starting January 11, then at select retailers starting January 23.

ABOUT PIXI

Pixi was created over 20 years ago by makeup artist Petra Strand. Pixi has a loyal worldwide following thanks to high quality, natural and skin-loving ingredients for both makeup and skincare. Petra's passion is to create beauty products that achieve a healthy-looking, natural glow and the now iconic Glow Tonic was created as the perfect skin-prep before makeup. For more information, please visit www.pixibeauty.com and follow @pixibeauty on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT SANRIO®

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®. Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

