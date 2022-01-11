The Halifax Group Promotes Jamie Cavanaugh to Principal

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial companies, announced today that it has promoted Jamie Cavanaugh from Vice President to Principal. Mr. Cavanaugh, who works in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, is responsible for identifying and evaluating investment opportunities, monitoring portfolio companies, and executing transactions. During his time at Halifax, he has also held board roles at The PromptCare Companies, BCI Burke, and AAMP.

Mr. Cavanaugh originally joined Halifax in 2012 and returned to the firm in 2018 after graduation from business school. Prior to joining Halifax, he was an analyst at Fidus Partners, a lower-middle market investment bank. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Cavanaugh earned a B.S. in Commerce from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Jamie's practiced eye has helped us identify companies that fit well with our investment strategy. His ability to connect with both his teammates and management teams has proven invaluable to our portfolio companies as we develop novel value creation strategies," said Halifax Managing Partner Scott Plumridge. "Jamie has been part of the fabric of Halifax for a decade, and we are delighted to recognize his contributions to the firm."

"Jamie's promotion is in recognition not only of his hard work, dedication, and long tenure with the firm, but also of his leadership and commitment to Halifax's mission," added Chris Cathcart, Managing Partner. "We look forward to Jamie's continued contributions to all aspects of Halifax's business."

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Lambert & Co.

203-656-2829

cluz@lambert.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Halifax Group