Danone North America Grows Silk® Oatmilk with Exciting New Customer Partnerships

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand for oatmilk continuing to rise at a significant pace, Danone North America is pleased to announce exciting new opportunities to bring Silk oatmilk, America's best-tasting original oatmilk¹, to consumers across the country.

Danone brings Silk oatmilk to more people across the U.S. with new customer partnerships.

Oat has gained such strong momentum in the market for two big reasons: taste and texture. In fact, in just two years, oatmilk has risen from newcomer in the plant-based space to one of the most frequently purchased plant-based beverages—seeing triple digit growth in 2020². Additionally, according to NielsenIQ data, oatmilk sales are now second to almondmilk, the plant-based milk leader.

Danone Away from Home, the foodservice business unit of Danone North America, recently secured the following partnerships:

Sheetz convenience stores added Silk oatmilk to its Made to Order menu offering in all locations.

Planet Smoothie launched a Co-Branded Smoothie platform featuring Silk oatmilk in three delicious, plant-based smoothies.

Another Broken Egg! added Silk oatmilk portion control creamers in Oatmeal flavor to all of its cafes

Additionally, several national and regional convenience chains introduced Silk oatmilk portion control creamers, including 7-Eleven, Circle K, ExtraMile, Love's Travel Center, Murphy, Pilot Travel and Speedway.

"We are thrilled to partner with such great companies to help them drive sales and to expand our ability to bring Silk oatmilk to more people across the U.S.," said Ariel Dalton, vice president, Away from Home, Danone North America. "As the plant-based pioneer with nearly 30 years of expertise in the category, it seems natural that more and more foodservice operators are turning to Danone North America for their oatmilk needs. With the substantial increase in consumer demand for oatmilk, the creamy texture and delicious, smooth taste of Silk oatmilk is a great addition to Operators menus."

Given the expanding consumer demand for more oatmilk options, Danone has a number of new Silk oatmilk products slated to launch in 2022 for foodservice operators.

"We look forward to bringing more oatmilk versatility, taste and innovation to our foodservice customers in the coming months," added Dalton.

About Danone North America:

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

¹ Based on a nationwide taste test conducted March 16 & 18, 2021 of 415 consumers tasting Silk Original Oatmilk, Oatly Original Oatmilk, Chobani Oat Plain, Planet Oat Original Oatmilk, and Califia Original Oatmilk

² Source: Plant Based Foods Association, April 2021

