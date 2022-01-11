DAIRY MAX'S DAIRY DISCOVERY ZONE TO EXHIBIT AT NATIONAL WESTERN STOCK SHOW Child friendly, hands-on and colorful display is now open inside Stadium Hall

DENVER, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Dairy MAX , a nonprofit dairy council representing more than 900 dairy farm families across eight states, opened its lauded, newly redesigned Dairy Discovery Zone exhibition at Colorado's National Western Stock Show which opened on Saturday, Jan. 8. Created to help adults and kids alike discover where dairy comes from, the exhibit proudly celebrates American farms, dairy farmers and agriculture.

Visitors can walk through the self-guided exhibition and, along the way, discover a farm-to-table journey, play interactive (and educational) games and enter to win a prize package. The creators hope that families enjoy an ag-friendly experience by:

Playing , interacting on digital walls and tables, playing trivia and exploring word games to learn about food sustainability.

Dancing , showing off moves on an arcade-style game and scoring to reveal dairy secrets.

Building , getting in the farmer mindset by building a digital dairy farm: choosing a home, cow feed, cow breed and more.

Exploring , entering a refurbished 1965 Divco milk truck to embark on an interactive journey tracking milk from the farm to the kitchen table.

Learning , including how milk/dairy fits well with daily nutrition needs for kids and adults.

Smiling, snagging some cow-ear hats, milking an animatronic cow, snapping some selfies and entering to win a prize package.

Dairy matters, and so does the daily work of local dairy farmers. In addition to tasting great, the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for America (DGA) recommend three servings of dairy a day for a healthy diet.

For more information, or to schedule a guided visit, contact Elizabeth Hurst, director of corporate communications, at 706.330.4105 or hurste@DairyMax.org.

About Dairy MAX

Founded more than 40 years ago, Dairy MAX is one of the leading regional dairy councils in America –representing more than 900 dairy farmers and serving communities in eight states: Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. A nonprofit organization, Dairy MAX is part of a nationwide effort to support dairy farming and drive impact for every dairy farmer, while promoting American agriculture. The organization operates five audience outreach programs: business development, consumer marketing, health and wellness, industry image and relations and school marketing. For more information about Dairy MAX and its team of experts, visit DairyMAX.org. Dairy resources and delicious recipes are available at DairyDiscoveryZone.com.

