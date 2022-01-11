CIUK Cluster Challenge Inspired UK Universities to Use Cutting-Edge AI Cloud Technologies to Achieve Higher Accuracy Gains

RESTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a high-performance cloud service provider focused on innovative cloud and artificial intelligence solutions, today announced that OCF's Computer Insights UK (CIUK) Cluster Challenge held in December showcased the skills and resourcefulness of competing university participants during several weeks of ever-changing challenges. The University of Bristol and the University of Bath competed against Durham University on an AI-based challenge using SambaNova Systems AI architecture hosted in the ORock Cloud.

ORock Technologies (PRNewsfoto/ORock Technologies, Inc.)

The competing teams were tasked with optimizing workloads and code on powerful computer architectures not normally available. They had access to the high performance ORock AI Cloud and pre-configured SambaNova environments and Reconfigurable Dataflow Units. Specifically, they had to optimize a given model with the aim of improving the model's architecture to achieve better accuracy. Specific rules, such as an upper bound to the amount compute time, had to be met. The challenge demonstrated that improving the model architecture can yield much higher accuracy gains than simply training a model for longer.

"It was great to see participants from the Durham and Bristol/Bath university teams gain valuable hands-on SambaNova experience and optimize the accuracy of an AI model on our innovative Dataflow architecture," said Vasilis Kapsalis, North EMEA Sale Lead at SambaNova Systems. "Despite the challenge taking place in the UK and the ORock hosted system running in the U.S., the teams found the speed of connectivity and network latency to be excellent. While it was close, Bath/Bristol took the top slot in the OCF challenge."

"This year's CIUK Cluster Challenge is a call to action for tomorrow's data scientists and engineers to utilize our AI cloud solutions in a transformative, real-world setting and experience what is possible today," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, President and CEO, ORock Technologies. "We anticipate this challenge will inspire future leaders to explore a new world of AI cloud-based applications that drive innovation and accelerate business transformation in a fraction of the time accomplished with legacy technologies."

About ORock Technologies

ORock Technologies is a high-performance cloud service provider focused on innovative cloud and artificial intelligence solutions. ORock is the world's first and only FedRAMP and Department of Defense (DoD) authorized open-source cloud, enabling every organization to benefit from a secure non-proprietary cloud. Security-conscious modern businesses and government organizations rely on our portfolio of best-in-class artificial intelligence, machine learning, hardened security and public cloud solutions to solve technology challenges. Featuring superior security, compliance, cost predictability and 24/7 customer support, our solutions and services accelerate your IT and business transformation. To learn more, visit www.orocktech.com, contact sales@orocktech.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Claudia Cahill

ORock Technologies

571-386-0201

ccahill@orocktech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ORock Technologies, Inc.