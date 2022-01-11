Matter's open-source standard for IoT has broadened its adoption among a variety of global technology players creating a world of interconnected Smart Home devices and less fragmentation

DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connectivity Standards Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), comes out of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show with tremendous momentum for the new standard, Matter. As a global, open-sourced standard, Matter creates the ability for IoT devices and ecosystems from participating manufacturers to simply and securely communicate with each other, regardless of brand, removing barriers to interoperability and ushering in a new era of innovation.

CES 2022 Showcases Matter Momentum and a Wave of News from Connectivity Standards Alliance Members

"The 2022 CES show featured a loud statement by our members that this technology is finally unifying for the benefit of consumers, who will see more choices for smart home technology, easier setup and new innovative experiences," says Tobin Richardson, CEO of CSA. "Our new virtual collaboration approach allows members across the globe to participate in test events, accelerating certification program development and increasing the pipeline of new Matter devices coming to market."

Today more than 200 companies world-wide are involved with developing the Matter standard, backed up by thousands of engineers at those companies who are creating the specification, certification, testing tools and an open-source software development kit that is stable, deployable at scale and meets market expectations for quality and interoperability.

"It was great to see increased momentum at CES for Matter support by large and small brands across the smart home ecosystem," said Creative Strategies' Carolina Milanesi. "Improved interoperability [MMF1] that provides peace of mind and increased options is what consumers need."

Of those member companies, several demonstrated Matter or made significant announcements at CES, including their support of Matter and how they plan to deploy the new technology running on supported IP networks like Wi-Fi, Thread and ethernet. Among them were Amazon, Aqara (Lumi), Arlo Technologies, Belkin Wemo, Comcast, Eve Systems, GE Lighting, a Savant Company, Google, Infineon, LEEDARSON, LG Electronics, mui Lab, Nanoleaf, Nordic Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors, Qorvo, Samsung SmartThings, Schlage (Allegion), Sengled, Texas Instruments, Tuya Smart, Universal Electronics and Veea.

"Make no mistake, this is an inflection point for technology. This year, Matter will both signal the end of walled gardens in the smart home and open the field for better experiences by any manufacturer, supported by a global, secure, and open standard for interoperability," said Richardson.

With broad support by manufacturers, over-the-air upgradability, and support in Matter for bridging, consumers can continue to grow their smart homes with confidence. With a mid-year release of Matter, by the time we enter the next holiday shopping season, consumers will be able to seek out products with the Matter logo as a mark of trust to deliver simple, reliable, and secure interoperability across Smart Home ecosystems and product brands.

About the Connectivity Standards Alliance

The Connectivity Standards Alliance, formerly the Zigbee Alliance, is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work and play. With its Members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance board of directors is comprised of executives from Amazon, Apple, ASSA ABLOY, Comcast, Google, Huawei, IKEA, Infineon Technologies AG, The Kroger Co., LEEDARSON, Legrand, Lutron Electronics, NXP Semiconductors, OPPO, Resideo, Schneider Electric, Signify (formerly Philips Lighting), Silicon Labs, SmartThings, Somfy, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, Tuya, and Wulian.

Find out more about the Alliance at www.csa-iot.org, and Matter at www.buildwithmatter.com; or follow us on: Twitter Facebook LinkedIn.

