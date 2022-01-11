BondLink Named to 2022 GovTech100

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BondLink, the leading provider of debt management and investor engagement software in the $4 trillion municipal bond market, was named to Government Technology's GovTech100 list for 2022.

BondLink was recognized by Government Technology's GovTech100 list for the fourth consecutive year.

This is BondLink's 4th consecutive year being named to the list, which highlights the top companies delivering innovative solutions to support state and local governments across the United States.

"The challenges of the pandemic have highlighted the need for effective local government management," said Colin MacNaught, BondLink's CEO and Co-Founder.

"Public sector CFO's are responsible for financing 75% of all the public infrastructure in the country and yet are tremendously under-resourced. There's an incredible need to develop technology that makes it easier for government finance officers to drive efficiencies and deliver better outcomes."

"We're really proud that GovTech recognizes how we're empowering state and municipal governments in this market. We've built an outstanding team of talented individuals who are passionate about helping our issuer clients be more transparent with, and accessible to, bond investors. This ability for governments to seamlessly connect with investors is crucial as the bond market becomes more digital every single day."

Boosted by a strategic Series B investment in May of 2021, BondLink has significantly expanded its team and software platform. This includes a new, automated debt database to better track and forecast debt repayment cash flows as well as the bond market's first ESG and Green Bond reporting tool.

