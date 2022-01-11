<span class="legendSpanClass">SkyLink, Blue Sky Network's award-winning platform for next generation midband connectivity, is now available on Iridium Certus 100 service</span>

Blue Sky Network Launches Certified Iridium Certus® 100 Aviation Product, SkyLink 7100

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Sky Network today announced the certification of its SkyLink 7100 aviation solution, a dual-mode system operating via the Iridium Certus 100 service and local GSM/LTE networks. It will provide its aviation customers with continuous pole-to-pole coverage.

"Blue Sky Network is proud to be leading the charge in bringing Iridium Certus solutions to the markets we operate including land, sea, air, and IoT," says Tucker Morrison, Blue Sky Network CEO. "This latest certification is for the aviation sector, which is where our company first began. We are extending our offer of connectivity solutions across industries and market sectors for customers around the globe."

SkyLink 7100 offers best-in-class performance for rotorcraft, air transport, defense, and the burgeoning unmanned aircraft (UAS) industry. SkyLink 7100 will also unlock new capabilities for infrastructure monitoring, cargo delivery, aerial firefighting, emergency medical services (EMS), airline information, military, and crew communications.

SkyLink 7100 is one of four unique products in Blue Sky Network's SkyLink suite of solutions powered by Iridium Certus 100, with both products and services offered in every market and across land, sea, air and IoT.

"Blue Sky Network has fully embraced all that the Iridium Certus 100 service offers. We look forward to providing this powerful service to Blue Sky Network's customers around the planet— be it in the air, on land, or at sea. Theirs is truly a powerful combination of small size and high performance that will make it easier and more affordable for enterprise-grade voice, remote monitoring, and data management, enabled by Iridium's reliable coverage anywhere in the world," said Bryan Hartin, Iridium EVP, Sales and Marketing.

The SkyLink ecosystem consists of lightweight, small form factor devices, and powerful web-based applications that deliver internet connectivity and a suite of IoT/M2M capabilities to and from any place on Earth. The SkyLink Cloud Services platform provides a powerful set of management tools for remote terminal management, diagnostics, and health monitoring. In addition, mission-critical information can be captured, disseminated, and displayed in a secure online portal. Customizable reports, activity alerts, and dashboards work around the clock, ensuring important data is recorded in real time for complete situational awareness.

About Blue Sky Network

Blue Sky Network is an industry-leading provider of mission-critical fleet management, business continuity, and operational analytics solutions, serving commercial and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2001, Blue Sky Network is the partner of choice to track, manage, and optimize high-value assets in real time anywhere in the world for improved safety, reliability, and operational efficiency. Headquartered in San Diego, California, with dealers in over 50 countries, the company holds Anatel certification and maintains offices in São Paulo, Brazil, and Scottsdale, AZ. Learn more: www.blueskynetwork.com.

Blue Sky Network is an Iridium service partner and VAM.

